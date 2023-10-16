Global Laboratory Information System Market Poised to Reach USD 3.46 Billion by 2030, Reveals Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a leading name in market research, has unveiled an insightful report on the Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market. This extensive report offers an in-depth analysis of market segments and sub-segments within the global and regional LIS market. It also delves into the pivotal impact of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on the global and regional LIS market over both the short and long term.

Laboratory Information System (LIS) is a specialized healthcare information system designed to manage and store clinical data related to medical processes and tests conducted in clinical laboratories. These software solutions streamline the ordering of laboratory tests, track these orders, and record the results in a searchable database. LIS has traditionally played a vital role in public health institutions, managing and reporting data concerning infection status, immunology, and patient care. Healthcare professionals rely on LIS to coordinate medical testing in areas such as haematology, chemistry, immunology, and microbiology. The adoption of LIS brings numerous benefits, including reducing errors and saving time in data capture. It enhances efficiency, reduces costs, and simplifies maintenance. LIS automates report generation and offers quick access to data. It streamlines tasks and processes, reducing workload and stress. LIS systems also enable a paperless environment and ensure compliance. The rapid evolution of diagnostic and medical laboratories presents growth opportunities for LIS, particularly in the emerging LIS market.

Key Highlights:

Steady Market Growth: The global laboratory information system market was valued at USD 2.05 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 3.46 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to experience a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.89% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Advantages of LIS: The implementation of LIS offers several advantages, including the reduction of transcription errors and time-saving in data capture. Enhanced efficiency, cost reduction, and ease of maintenance are driving factors for LIS adoption. It allows for the automated generation of reports, quick access to information, and offers various formats for financial, operational, inventory, and test reports. Modern LIS solutions empower laboratory owners to analyze data, identify trends, make accurate predictions, and increase revenue.

Challenges and Opportunities: Challenges such as a shortage of skilled professionals and high software development costs pose obstacles to LIS market growth. However, the advantages of LIS, including a paperless environment and ensuring compliance, present significant opportunities for healthcare information systems.

North America Dominates the world market: According to the report North America is expected to hold the largest share of the LIS market, driven by the widespread adoption of healthcare technologies in countries like the United States and Canada. Europe, with its focus on data management and governance, occupies the second-largest share. The Asia-Pacific region is set to experience the fastest growth, driven by the efficiency enhancement LIS brings to healthcare data management.

Comprehensive Segmentation: The report offers an in-depth analysis of the LIS market based on application, delivery, and component. Segments include drug delivery LIS and clinical diagnostics LIS, web-based and on-premises delivery, as well as software and hardware components.

Leading Market Players: The report features profiles of prominent companies in the market, such as Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Oracle Cerner, Epic Systems Corporation, GE HealthCare, Medidata, MCKESSON CORPORATION, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of laboratory information system.

=> Complete coverage of all the product types and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2030.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.

