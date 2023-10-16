Savoir Faire Organics Inc.: Savoir Faire Organics Expands Sports Nutrition Line and Launches Wholesale Program for Retailers

Leading Natural Health Supplements Brand Unveils Exciting Additions and Partnerships

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Savoir Faire Organics, a prominent name in the world of all-natural health supplements, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Sports Nutrition line and the introduction of a new Wholesale Program for retailers. Committed to promoting health, fitness, diversity, and inclusion, Savoir Faire Organics continues to lead the way in providing high-quality, certified, and affordable supplements to its valued customers.

New Sports Nutrition Product Line: Elevate Your Performance

Savoir Faire Organics has enhanced its Sports Nutrition product line to meet the evolving needs of fitness enthusiasts. The expanded line now includes:

BCAA (Branched-Chain Amino Acids): Fuel your workouts and aid muscle recovery with our premium BCAA formula.

Creatine: Enhance strength and power for those intense training sessions with our Creatine supplement.

Pre-workout Powder: Boost energy, focus, and endurance with our specially crafted Pre-workout Powder.

Energized Aminos: Stay energized and hydrated during workouts with our Amino Acid blend.

In addition to these sports-specific supplements, Savoir Faire Organics is also introducing the new Red Superfood Powder to its General Health category. Packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients, this superfood powder is the perfect addition to a daily wellness routine.

Wholesale Program for Retailers: Partner with SFO!

Savoir Faire Organics is excited to offer a new Wholesale Program for retailers looking to provide high-quality health supplements to their customers. Retailers can apply online through their website or find them on the Syncee Wholesale marketplace for a seamless partnership.

Apply Online: Retailers can easily apply for our Wholesale Program by visiting https://sforganics.ca/pages/wholesale-for-retailers.

Syncee Wholesale Marketplace: Find us on the Syncee Wholesale marketplace for convenient access to our products and partnership opportunities (Syncee.co).

Our Commitment to Quality: NSF Certification

Savoir Faire Organics takes pride in manufacturing its products in an FDA-approved facility in the USA. Most of our supplements have obtained NSF Certification, one of the highest health supplement certifications achievable. This certification reflects our dedication to delivering the highest quality products to our customers, says Alana Hamilton, CEO, Savoir Faire Organics Inc.

For more information about Savoir Faire Organics' Sports Nutrition line, please visit https://sforganics.ca/collections/sport-nutrition-fitness.

For inquiries, partnership opportunities, or further information, please contact media@sforganics.ca

About Savoir Faire Organics:

Savoir Faire Organics is a leading natural health supplements brand dedicated to promoting health, fitness, diversity, and inclusion. Our products are manufactured in an FDA-approved facility in the USA, with most of them holding NSF Certification, a mark of exceptional quality and purity. We are committed to providing accessible, high-quality supplements that empower individuals on their wellness journey.

For more information about Savoir Faire Organics and their full range of products, visit www.sforganics.ca.

Savoir Faire Organics Daily Probiotics Video

SOURCE: Savoir Faire Organics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791413/savoir-faire-organics-expands-sports-nutrition-line-and-launches-wholesale-program-for-retailers