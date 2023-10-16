Pharmaceutical Robots Market Surges: Infinium Global Research Foresees USD 316.79 Million Value by 2030 with an Impressive CAGR of 6.27%

PUNE, India, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a leading market research firm, has recently released an extensive report on the Pharmaceutical Robot Market, offering a profound analysis of market segments and sub-segments at both global and regional levels. The report uncovers the impacts of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on the pharmaceutical robot market over the short and long term.

Pharmaceutical robots have become instrumental in streamlining the production of large medication volumes, necessitating higher levels of speed, precision, reliability, and adaptability. These vital efficiency criteria are achieved through process automation utilizing robotic systems. The pharmaceutical robot market is further propelled by ongoing technological advancements in robotics and their widespread integration into the global pharmaceutical industry. However, it's essential to recognize that the substantial investment required for automated manufacturing in the pharmaceutical sector may present challenges to the growth of the Pharmaceutical Robots Market. Nonetheless, the proactive introduction of state-of-the-art robotic machinery by key industry players promises significant growth prospects in the Pharmaceutical Robots Market in the foreseeable future.

Key Findings:

Remarkable Growth Projection: In 2022, the global pharmaceutical robot market was valued at USD 180.26 million. The report predicts it will surge to USD 316.79 million by 2030, with an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.27% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The growth of the pharmaceutical robot market is driven by its essential role in streamlining the production of large medication volumes. Ongoing technological advancements in robotics and their integration into the pharmaceutical industry further propel market expansion. Despite substantial investment requirements, key industry players are proactively introducing advanced robotic machinery to optimize manufacturing processes, creating promising growth prospects. Regional Dominance: The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to hold the most substantial market share in the pharmaceutical robot sector, closely followed by Europe. This dominance is attributed to the significant presence of major pharmaceutical companies in countries like Japan and China. The APAC region benefits from its prominence in the pharmaceutical industry, offering third-party drug manufacturing services. The region's large population drives substantial demand for pharmaceutical products, especially with the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and influenza. Europe commands a significant share due to the widespread adoption of robotics in countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The North American region is poised to provide substantial growth opportunities in the coming years, given the presence of pharmaceutical companies and a strong inclination towards automation to enhance operational efficiency.

The report provides a comprehensive breakdown of the pharmaceutical robot market by type and application. Sub-markets include traditional robots and collaborative pharmaceutical robots. Application sub-markets encompass drug inspection, picking and packaging, and laboratory applications. Key Players: The report includes profiles of companies in the market, such as FANUC CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., ABB, SHIBUYA CORPORATION, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Seiko Epson Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of pharmaceutical robots.

=> Complete coverage of all the product types and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2030.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.

