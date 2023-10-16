REMINDER: Eleving Group bond public offering

From October 2, 2023, 10:00 EEST Eleving Group bonds (ISIN code: DE000A3LL7M4) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is October 20, 2023, 15:00 EEST. Up to 750 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. The issue price during the Auction for retail investors is fixed at 100 EUR (100,00%) with a minimum investment amount 1,000 EUR (10 bonds). The interest rate of the bonds is 13 per cent per annum. The bonds are registered under the ISIN code DE000A3LL7M4. The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book (DE000A3LL7M4): ELEVINGIPO The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: October 2, 2023 from 10:00 until 16:00; October 3 - October 19, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00; October 20, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:00*. *Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the specific order collection deadline. Settlement date: October 31, 2023. All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to the Genium INET trading system and who are participants in the international securities depository Euroclear Belgium or CBL, or have an agreement with the participant in the relevant depository under which the firm can settle securities and funds in payment systems through a system operated by Euroclear Belgium or CBL may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Please see attached the Rules of Eleving Group bond subscription process through the Exchange trading system. All information about the bond issue and subscription process is provided in the announcement https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b463bb960ac9959e9b761c991b35e7a8f&lang=e n&src=view Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e., Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1171153