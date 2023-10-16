BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 13 October 2023 were:

562.00p Capital only

573.68p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 13th October 2023, the Company has 97,039,597 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 6,170,267 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.