Mako Mining Corp.: Mako Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Mako Mining Corp. (TSX-V:MKO)(OTCQX:MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters (see Management Information Circular filed on September 7th, 2023, on SEDAR) were approved at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on October 13th, 2023, including the reappointment of all 6 current Directors at Mako.

Corporate Update

Grant of RSUs and DSUs

The Company has granted 975,000 RSU's (restricted share units) in aggregate to certain executives of the Company. The RSU's shall vest one third annually on October 13th, 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Additionally, the Company has granted 275,000 DSU's (deferred share units) in aggregate to certain directors of the Company. The DSU's will vest upon satisfaction of all terms pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan.

On behalf of the Board,

John Hick

Chairman

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally. Mako's primary objective is to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package.

