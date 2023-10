LQR House Inc.: Litchfield Hills Research Gives LQR House Buy Rating With $5.00 Price Target

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage of LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) with a 'Buy' rating and $5.00 price target, according to an equity research report published and distributed Monday, October 16, 2023.

The report cites LQR House's position as specialists in Digital/Social Marketing space and applying that expertise to the online distilled spirits market. Analyst Theodore R. O'Neill wrote "We believe that newly launched premium brands with lively and rich flavors are highly appealing to millennials and Gen-Z consumers and that many beverage producers are engaged in product innovations due to the young populations rising demand for innovative and authentic products."

According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) sales of distilled spirits in the U.S. increased by 12% in 2021, and 82% of that increase was driven by cocktails using super-premium brands.

The $5.00 price target is derived from a discounted earnings flow model estimating the company's future earnings potential. The report noted LQR House's current valuation multiples are below comparable peers.

Litchfield Hills is a company operated by Theodore R, Oneill, who is registered with FINRA and has 25+ years of experience as a Sell-Side Analyst with Wells Fargo, A.G. Edwards, Needham & Co. In addition, he is a two time winner of the Wall Street Journal Allstar Analyst.

To access the report go to: https://www.hillsresearch.com/current-research/

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House is a dynamic and forward-thinking liquor marketing company that intends to become the full-service digital marketing and brand development face of the alcoholic beverage space. Currently, LQR House has a key partnership with Country Wine & Spirits Inc. ("CWS"), granting the company full control over all marketing operations on CWSpirits.com, a leading alcohol ecommerce platform. With a deep passion for the world of beverages, LQR House takes pride in curating marketing strategies aimed to elevate brands to new heights. Composed of a team of seasoned professionals, LQR House focuses on crafting marketing solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. Through strategic partnerships, creative branding, and digital prowess, LQR House intends to be at the forefront of the wine and spirits marketing landscape, making it the go-to choice for brands seeking to thrive in a competitive industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

