Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: GNTY) (the "Company"), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company's net income available to common shareholders was $6.3 million, or $0.54 per basic share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $9.6 million, or $0.82 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $10.9 million, or $0.92 per basic share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Return on average assets and average equity for the third quarter of 2023 were 0.78% and 8.43%, respectively, compared to 1.17% and 12.87%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023 and 1.30% and 14.87%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in earnings during the third quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a one-time gain on the sale of nonmarketable correspondent bank stock of $2.8 million during the second quarter. Without this one-time gain, net of tax, earnings for the second quarter were $7.4 million1, or $0.63 earnings per basic common share.

"Our company is performing well despite various economic and industry headwinds. Earnings were adequate in the third quarter and although we're seeing signs of a slowing economy, the Company is well-positioned for it with a strong balance sheet and stable core deposit base. We continue to have strong asset quality with historically low nonperforming assets. We expect to see some borrower stress as loan interest rates reprice but our loans are conservatively underwritten and many of our borrowers will continue to experience benefits from the robust economic environment in Texas. Our capital remains very healthy and we repurchased 61,688 shares of stock during the quarter at an attractive average price of $27.38 per share. As the year progresses, we'll continue to focus on strategic goals and operational efficiencies that will drive long term shareholder value," said Ty Abston, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

1. Net earnings less extraordinary items is calculated as net earnings, less the gain on sale of correspondent bank stock, net of tax, of $2.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Granular and Stable Core Deposit Base. As of September 30, 2023, we have 87,208 total deposit accounts with an average account balance of $30,482. We have a historically reliable core deposit base, with strong and trusted banking relationships. Total deposits increased by $55.5 million during the third quarter, which consisted primarily of an increase in core deposits of $75.7 million, offset by a decrease in public funds deposits of $20.2 million. The bank has not historically used brokered deposits and does not foresee a reliance on them going forward, however, we issued $50.0 million of these deposits during the second quarter to test their availability as a contingent liquidity source. Half of the brokered CD's mature in November 2023 and the remainder in February 2024. Excluding public funds and bank-owned accounts, our uninsured deposits as of September 30, 2023 were 25.02% of total deposits.



We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter in order to pay competitive rates, however noninterest-bearing deposits still represent 34.0% of total deposits. Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 59 basis points during the quarter from 2.41% in the prior quarter to 3.00%, representing a beta on interest-bearing deposits of approximately 217.6% for the linked quarter compared to the federal funds target rates. Our cost of total deposits for the third quarter of 2023 increased 45 basis points from 1.53% in the prior quarter to 1.98%, representing a beta on total deposits of approximately 166.0% for the linked quarter.

Strong Asset Quality. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.09% at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.11% at June 30, 2023 and 0.28% at September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans were 0.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 0.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and 0.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. During the third quarter, nonperforming assets consisted primarily of nonaccrual loans and the decrease from the prior quarter resulted from the resolution or payoff of smaller balance loans.



Loans risk rated as substandard increased during the quarter from $8.1 million as of June 30, 2023 to $29.5 million as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $21.4 million. Despite the increase, substandard loans continued to represent a modest 1.3% of total loans at quarter-end. The increase results primarily from two commercial real estate loans, with outstanding balances of $14.5 million and $6.9 million, respectively. The larger credit is currently performing, is not past due, and is well-collateralized in the desirable Austin, Texas market with an LTV of 69%. Management believes this credit will be favorably resolved with minimal to no loss by year-end. The second, smaller loan is an amortizing commercial real estate loan in which we hold a priority first lien position. The project is being developed under an SBA 504 program, with a different lender managing the project's construction phase and financing the second lien debenture note. This loan is also performing, is not past due and is well-collateralized with an LTV of 46%. These two downgrades resulted from general economic stress factors, and appropriate credit reserves were captured in our CECL model.



Commercial real estate (CRE) loans, particularly office related loans, have received increased scrutiny in recent months. Our CRE loans and real estate C&D loans represent 38.9% and 13.7% of the total loan portfolio, respectively. Office-related loans represent 4.7% of the total loan portfolio and have an average balance of $523,000.



Although asset quality remains strong, we made minor adjustments to certain qualitative factors during the third quarter to incorporate improvements in C&D concentrations and past-due and non-accrual trends. These qualitative adjustments, along with minimal charge-offs and a reduction in the total loan portfolio, resulted in no provision for credit loss in the third quarter of 2023.

Healthy Capital and Liquidity. Our capital and liquidity ratios, as well as contingent liquidity sources, remain very healthy. We continue to take advantage of low stock prices to repurchase shares of Company stock and add intrinsic value for shareholders. During the third quarter of 2023, we repurchased 61,688 shares, or 0.53% of average shares outstanding during the period, at an average price of $27.38 per share. Our liquidity ratio, calculated as cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investments divided by total liabilities, was 14.0% as of quarter-end. Our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, is $1.2 billion, consisting of FHLB, FRB and correspondent bank fed funds and revolving lines of credit. Finally, our total equity to average assets as on September 30, 2023 is 9.2%. If we had to recognize our entire unrealized losses on both AFS and HTM securities, our total equity to average assets ratio would be 8.2%†, which is still a strong capital level under regulatory requirements.

† Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022 was $23.3 million and $28.3 million, respectively, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 17.7%. The decrease in net interest income resulted from an increase in interest expense of $12.3 million, or 295.2%, compared to the prior year quarter, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income of $7.3 million, or 22.6%, from the same quarter in the prior year. The increase in interest expense was due primarily to a $10.6 million increase in deposit interest and a $1.4 million increase in FHLB advance interest, each resulting from higher interest rates between the two periods. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in loan interest of $7.3 million, or 26.6%, and an increase in fed funds sold and interest-bearing deposits of $499,000, or 257.2%, during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022 was 3.02% and 3.59%, respectively. Net interest margin decreased 57 basis points primarily due to interest-bearing liabilities repricing faster than our interest-earning assets and a shift from lower interest cost DDA and money market accounts to higher cost certificates of deposit. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 241 basis points from the prior year quarter, while interest earning asset yields increased 113 basis points. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 0.59% to 3.00%, a change of 241 basis points, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, as well as increased rates on FHLB advances, which increased from 2.37% to 5.29%, an increase of 292 basis points, from the prior year quarter. The increases in cost were partially offset by increases in yield on the loan portfolio from 4.97% to 5.91%, or 94 basis points, as well as 43 and 56 basis point increases in yield on AFS and HTM securities, respectively. Although the cost of interest-bearing liabilities have repriced more quickly during this period, the weighted average yield on $76.2 million in new loans originated in the third quarter was 8.49%.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased $1.4 million, or 5.7%, from $24.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $23.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from an increase in interest expense of $2.5 million, or 17.7%, partially offset by an increase in interest income of $1.1 million, or 2.8%. The increase in interest expense resulted primarily from an increase of $3.1 million, or 31.4%, in interest-bearing deposit expense, offset somewhat by a decrease in FHLB advances expense of $761,000, or 22.7%, from the prior quarter. Interest earned on loans increased $1.2 million, or 3.5%, from the prior quarter.

Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, decreased from 3.19% for the second quarter of 2023 to 3.02% for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 17 basis points. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 2.41% in the second quarter to 3.00% in the third quarter of 2023, a change of 59 basis points, while loan yield increased from 5.70% for the second quarter of 2023 to 5.91% for the third quarter of 2023, a change of 21 basis points.

We recorded no provision for credit losses during the first three quarters of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we recorded a $2.8 million provision to incorporate forecasts for an economic downturn and possible borrower stressors into our CECL model. The factors that were adjusted in the fourth quarter of 2022 are still relevant, however certain minor adjustments were made in subsequent quarters to reflect current portfolio credit quality trends. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.34%.

Noninterest income decreased $970,000, or 16.7%, in the third quarter of 2023 to $4.8 million, compared to $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease from the same quarter in 2022 was due to a decrease in other noninterest income of $869,000, or 57.1%, resulting primarily from a gain on sale of an airplane asset of $894,000 during the third quarter of 2022. There was also a decrease in the gain on sale of loans of $120,000, or 35.5% along with a $29,000, or 38.7%, decrease in mortgage fee income compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Noninterest expense increased $171,000, or 0.8%, in the third quarter of 2023 to $20.4 million, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by a $399,000, or 79.3%, increase in legal and professional fees primarily related to recruiting fees, a $93,000, or 0.8%, increase in employee compensation and benefits, a $91,000, or 33.5%, increase in FDIC insurance assessment fees and an increase in software and technology expense of $81,000, or 5.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. These were partially offset by a $491,000, or 28.3%, decrease in other noninterest expense, primarily due to a write-down in the second quarter of 2022 of $487,000 related to an SBA loan related receivable that was subsequently resolved.

Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2023 decreased by $3.0 million, or 38.6%, from $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease is due to a decrease in other noninterest income of $2.9 million, or 81.4%, primarily resulting from a one-time gain on the sale of nonmarketable correspondent bank stock of $2.8 million during the second quarter. Merchant and debit card fee income also decreased $369,000, or 17.4%, quarter-over-quarter, mainly due to an annual service provider bonus of $299,000 received during the previous quarter. Additionally, gain on sale of loans decreased $255,000, or 53.9%. The decreases were partially offset from a realized loss of $322,000 that was recognized on securities during the second quarter of 2022 that was not present in the current quarter.

Noninterest expense decreased $63,000, or 0.3%, in the third quarter of 2023, from $20.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease resulted from a decrease in FDIC insurance assessment fees of $159,000, or 30.5%, a $83,000, or 8.4%, decrease in legal and professional fees which was primarily due to annual meeting, proxy and related filing fees paid during the second quarter of 2023, and a $41,000, or 2.7%, decrease in software and technology expense during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2023. These decreases were partially offset by a $100,000, or 3.6%, increase in occupancy expense and a $64,000, or 8.7%, increase in ATM and debit card expense.

The Company's efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2023 was 72.54%, compared to 59.35% in the prior year quarter and 62.84% in the second quarter of 2023.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Consolidated assets for the Company totaled $3.23 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $3.21 billion at June 30, 2023 and $3.39 billion at September 30, 2022.

Gross loans decreased $15.7 million, or 0.67%, to $2.32 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to loans of $2.33 billion at June 30, 2023. Loan growth has declined as we have tightened credit underwriting standards and loan terms and borrowers have responded to the increases in interest rates with fewer requests.

Gross loans increased $52.2 million, or 2.3%, from $2.27 billion at September 30, 2022. The increase in gross loans during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 resulted from organic loan growth and was partially offset by a $10.9 million decrease in warehouse lending loans, as we discontinued that line of business in the second quarter of 2023.

Total deposits increased by $55.5 million, or 2.1%, to $2.66 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $2.60 billion at June 30, 2023, and decreased $132.2 million, or 4.7%, from $2.79 billion at September 30, 2022. The increase in deposits during the past quarter resulted from an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $67.5 million offset somewhat by a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $12.1 million. The decrease in deposits during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter resulted primarily from a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $237.8 million partially offset by an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $105.6 million.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans were 0.13% at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.15% at June 30, 2023 and 0.41% at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.09% at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.11% at June 30, 2023, and 0.28% at September 30, 2022. The Bank's nonperforming assets consist primarily of nonaccrual loans. The decrease in nonperforming assets is primarily due to the resolution of several lower balance nonperforming assets during the quarter.

Total equity was $296.8 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $297.4 million at June 30, 2023 and $288.7 million at September 30, 2022. The decrease from the previous quarter resulted primarily from an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $3.0 million due to fluctuations in the fair value of available for sale securities during the period, by the payment of dividends of $2.7 million and repurchase of Company stock of $1.7 million during the third quarter of 2023. This was partially offset by net income of $6.3 million during the period.

As of 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 47,922 $ 47,663 $ 59,030 $ 52,390 $ 48,010 Federal funds sold 73,275 44,950 95,400 47,275 71,875 Interest-bearing deposits 8,980 4,738 3,695 6,802 4,284 Total cash and cash equivalents 130,177 97,351 158,125 106,467 124,169 Securities available for sale 178,644 166,596 173,744 188,927 197,944 Securities held to maturity 408,308 437,292 476,105 509,008 633,386 Loans held for sale 2,506 795 1,260 3,156 2,749 Loans, net 2,286,163 2,300,882 2,344,240 2,344,245 2,234,782 Accrued interest receivable 11,307 11,110 10,443 11,555 10,111 Premises and equipment, net 56,712 56,151 55,457 54,291 54,212 Other real estate owned - - 38 38 5 Cash surrender value of life insurance 42,096 41,830 38,619 38,404 38,194 Core deposit intangible, net 1,524 1,633 1,746 1,859 1,973 Goodwill 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 Other assets 80,816 60,396 64,350 61,385 60,581 Total assets $ 3,230,413 $ 3,206,196 $ 3,356,287 $ 3,351,495 $ 3,390,266 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 903,391 $ 915,462 $ 992,527 $ 1,052,144 $ 1,141,184 Interest-bearing 1,754,902 1,687,355 1,630,841 1,629,010 1,649,326 Total deposits 2,658,293 2,602,817 2,623,368 2,681,154 2,790,510 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 19,366 20,532 13,338 7,221 7,592 Accrued interest and other liabilities 31,218 30,701 30,125 28,409 27,384 Line of credit 2,000 12,000 - - - Federal Home Loan Bank advances 175,000 195,000 340,000 290,000 225,000 Subordinated debentures 47,752 47,719 49,186 49,153 51,119 Total liabilities 2,933,629 2,908,769 3,056,017 3,055,937 3,101,605 Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. 296,226 296,862 299,700 294,984 288,084 Noncontrolling interest 558 565 570 574 577 Total equity 296,784 297,427 300,270 295,558 288,661 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,230,413 $ 3,206,196 $ 3,356,287 $ 3,351,495 $ 3,390,266

Quarter Ended 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Interest income $ 39,818 $ 38,734 $ 37,144 $ 35,720 $ 32,476 Interest expense 16,516 14,031 11,982 7,362 4,179 Net interest income 23,302 24,703 25,162 28,358 28,297 Provision for credit losses - - - 2,800 600 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 23,302 24,703 25,162 25,558 27,697 Noninterest income 4,833 7,873 4,905 5,122 5,803 Noninterest expense 20,408 20,471 19,967 20,897 20,237 Income before income taxes 7,727 12,105 10,100 9,783 13,263 Income tax provision 1,437 2,529 1,823 1,764 2,363 Net earnings $ 6,290 $ 9,576 $ 8,277 $ 8,019 $ 10,900 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 7 5 4 3 3 Net earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 6,297 $ 9,581 $ 8,281 $ 8,022 $ 10,903 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.54 $ 0.82 $ 0.69 $ 0.67 $ 0.92 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.54 0.81 0.69 0.67 0.91 Cash dividends per common share 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.22 0.22 Book value per common share - end of quarter 25.64 25.58 25.13 24.70 24.18 Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(1) 22.72 22.67 22.29 21.85 21.31 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(4) 11,554,094 11,603,167 11,925,357 11,941,672 11,915,372 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,568,897 11,735,475 11,939,593 11,938,973 11,907,233 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 11,619,342 11,756,512 12,012,004 12,048,475 12,032,391 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (annualized) 0.78 % 1.17 % 1.01 % 0.95 % 1.30 % Return on average equity (annualized) 8.43 12.87 11.18 10.88 14.87 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (annualized)(2) 3.02 3.19 3.24 3.57 3.59 Efficiency ratio(3) 72.54 62.84 66.41 62.42 59.35 (1) See Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures table. (2) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (3) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation. (4) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

As of 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 292,410 $ 295,864 $ 295,936 $ 314,067 $ 289,029 Real estate: Construction and development 317,484 345,127 372,203 377,135 391,564 Commercial real estate 901,321 891,883 900,190 887,587 821,941 Farmland 188,614 187,105 190,802 185,817 179,402 1-4 family residential 504,002 496,340 499,944 493,061 467,983 Multi-family residential 42,720 44,385 44,760 45,147 43,025 Consumer 58,294 59,498 60,163 61,394 58,835 Agricultural 13,076 13,447 13,545 13,686 13,917 Overdrafts 328 252 270 282 369 Total loans(1)(2) $ 2,318,249 $ 2,333,901 $ 2,377,813 $ 2,378,176 $ 2,266,065 Quarter Ended 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 31,759 $ 31,953 $ 31,974 $ 29,235 $ 28,997 Loans charged-off (644 ) (224 ) (94 ) (103 ) (418 ) Recoveries 25 30 73 42 56 Provision for credit loss expense - - - 2,800 600 Balance at end of period $ 31,140 $ 31,759 $ 31,953 $ 31,974 $ 29,235 Allowance for credit losses / period-end loans 1.34 % 1.36 % 1.34 % 1.34 % 1.29 % Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans 1,148.2 894.6 238.4 294.7 313.3 Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) 0.11 0.03 0.00 0.01 0.07 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans $ 2,712 $ 3,550 $ 13,405 $ 10,848 $ 9,330 Other real estate owned - - 38 38 5 Repossessed assets owned 250 - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 2,962 $ 3,550 $ 13,443 $ 10,886 $ 9,335 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of: Total loans(1)(2) 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.57 % 0.46 % 0.41 % Total assets 0.09 0.11 0.40 0.32 0.28 (1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $2.5 million, $795,000, $1.3 million, $3.2 million, and $2.7 million as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2023 and December 31, September 30, 2022, respectively. (2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $946,000, $1.3 million, $1.6 million, $2.0 million, and $2.0 million as of September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2023 and December 31, September 30, 2022, respectively.

Quarter Ended 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges $ 1,131 $ 1,056 $ 1,077 $ 1,096 $ 1,146 Net realized gain on securities transactions - (322 ) 93 172 - Net realized gain on sale of loans 218 473 314 310 338 Fiduciary and custodial income 637 630 638 642 576 Bank-owned life insurance income 267 211 214 209 215 Merchant and debit card fees 1,752 2,121 1,674 1,711 1,738 Loan processing fee income 128 142 134 150 192 Mortgage fee income 46 50 68 81 75 Other noninterest income 654 3,512 693 751 1,523 Total noninterest income $ 4,833 $ 7,873 $ 4,905 $ 5,122 $ 5,803 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits $ 11,944 $ 11,939 $ 12,264 $ 12,364 $ 11,851 Occupancy expenses 2,854 2,754 2,830 2,770 2,800 Legal and professional fees 902 985 583 779 503 Software and technology 1,490 1,531 1,396 1,525 1,409 Amortization 147 149 161 161 166 Director and committee fees 192 201 199 199 213 Advertising and promotions 288 269 267 488 378 ATM and debit card expense 803 739 599 740 723 Telecommunication expense 178 171 183 193 184 FDIC insurance assessment fees 363 522 301 359 272 Other noninterest expense 1,247 1,211 1,184 1,319 1,738 Total noninterest expense $ 20,408 $ 20,471 $ 19,967 $ 20,897 $ 20,237

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 2,332,171 $ 34,765 5.91 % $ 2,191,411 $ 27,455 4.97 % Securities available for sale 181,946 1,346 2.93 196,875 1,239 2.50 Securities held to maturity 432,687 2,710 2.48 707,601 3,416 1.92 Nonmarketable equity securities 25,429 304 4.74 21,382 172 3.19 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 52,424 693 5.24 32,233 194 2.39 Total interest-earning assets 3,024,657 39,818 5.22 3,149,502 32,476 4.09 Allowance for credit losses (31,574 ) (28,777 ) Noninterest-earning assets 220,406 216,623 Total assets $ 3,213,489 $ 3,337,348 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,726,218 $ 13,069 3.00 % $ 1,650,314 $ 2,455 0.59 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 194,115 2,588 5.29 202,832 1,211 2.37 Line of credit 5,011 204 16.15 - - - Subordinated debt 47,730 534 4.44 51,087 509 3.95 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 22,718 121 2.11 6,844 4 0.23 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,995,792 16,516 3.28 1,911,077 4,179 0.87 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 888,772 1,109,205 Accrued interest and other liabilities 32,716 26,260 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 921,488 1,135,465 Equity 296,209 290,806 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,213,489 $ 3,337,348 Net interest rate spread(2) 1.94 % 3.22 % Net interest income $ 23,302 $ 28,297 Net interest margin(3) 3.06 % 3.56 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.02 % 3.59 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.1 million and $2.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. (4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 2,359,880 $ 100,513 5.69 % $ 2,066,529 $ 74,314 4.81 % Securities available for sale 180,645 3,619 2.68 316,386 4,330 1.83 Securities held to maturity 463,434 8,591 2.48 499,092 7,567 2.03 Nonmarketable equity securities 27,727 1,024 4.94 16,937 869 6.86 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 49,923 1,949 5.22 145,936 409 0.37 Total interest-earning assets 3,081,609 115,696 5.02 3,044,880 87,489 3.84 Allowance for credit losses (31,804 ) (29,341 ) Noninterest-earning assets 219,227 216,140 Total assets $ 3,269,032 $ 3,231,679 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,668,394 $ 30,670 2.46 % $ 1,684,725 $ 5,320 0.42 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 255,011 9,711 5.09 96,462 1,447 2.01 Line of credit 4,139 268 8.66 - 34 - Subordinated debt 48,357 1,609 4.45 46,024 1,208 3.51 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 19,548 271 1.85 8,920 9 0.13 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,995,449 42,529 2.85 1,836,131 8,018 0.58 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 944,870 1,075,941 Accrued interest and other liabilities 30,057 25,212 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 974,927 1,101,153 Equity 298,656 294,395 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,269,032 $ 3,231,679 Net interest rate spread(2) 2.17 % 3.26 % Net interest income $ 73,167 $ 79,471 Net interest margin(3) 3.17 % 3.49 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.16 % 3.53 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.4 million and $2.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. (4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES

Tangible Book Value per Common Share

As of 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 296,226 $ 296,862 $ 299,700 $ 294,984 $ 288,084 Adjustments: Goodwill (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) Core deposit intangible, net (1,524 ) (1,633 ) (1,746 ) (1,859 ) (1,973 ) Total tangible common equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 262,542 $ 263,069 $ 265,794 $ 260,965 $ 253,951 Common shares outstanding(1) 11,554,094 11,603,167 11,925,357 11,941,672 11,915,372 Book value per common share $ 25.64 $ 25.58 $ 25.13 $ 24.70 $ 24.18 Tangible book value per common share(1) 22.72 22.67 22.29 21.85 21.31 (1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

Net Unrealized Loss on Securities, Tax Effected, as % of Total Equity

(dollars in thousands) September 30, 2023 Total equity(1) $ 296,784 Less: net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected (32,087 ) Total equity, including net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities $ 264,697 Net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected 19,536 Net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected 32,087 Net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities, tax effected $ 51,623 Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity(1) 17.4 % Total equity before impact of unrealized losses $ 316,320 Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity before impact of unrealized losses 16.3 % Total average assets $ 3,213,489 Total equity to average assets 9.2 % Total equity, adjusted for tax effected net unrealized loss, to average assets 8.2 % (1) Includes the net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected, of $19,536.

Cost of Total Deposits

Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Total average interest-bearing deposits $ 1,726,218 $ 1,653,237 $ 1,650,314 Adjustments: Noninterest-bearing deposits 888,772 948,083 1,109,205 Total average deposits $ 2,614,990 $ 2,601,320 $ 2,759,519 Total deposit-related interest expense $ 13,069 $ 9,946 $ 2,455 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.00 % 2.41 % 0.59 % Average cost of total deposits 1.98 1.53 0.35

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including "tangible book value per share", "net unrealized loss on securities, tax effected, as a percentage of total equity" and "cost of total deposits" are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our results of operations, financial condition and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the "Risk Factors" referenced in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and we do not intend, and assume no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

