Montag, 16.10.2023
Monday-Leak! Kursbewegende News in der Pipeline?!
WKN: A2AC3K | ISIN: IE00BDB6Q211 | Ticker-Symbol: WTY
16.10.2023 | 11:00
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company: WTW Risk & Broking boosts leadership team with new Global Chief Claims Officer

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the appointment of Rob Powell as Global Chief Claims Officer. Powell will join WTW in early 2024 and report directly to Adam Garrard, Global Head of Risk & Broking.

Powell has extensive experience in global claims and was formerly the Global Chief Claims Officer at Marsh McLennan from 2014 where he oversaw Marsh's claims operations, advocacy, and forensic advisory services. Powell will focus on WTW's end-to-end claims proposition, including aligning claims teams working with WTW's strong specialist industry practices as well as delivering enhanced claims services through data and analytics.

Commenting on Powell's appointment, Adam Garrard said, "Claims are not only a key component of our service offering to clients but also play an integral part in our Smarter Ways to Risk proposition, delivering specialization, exceptional client service, data, and analytics - directly aligned with core WTW market strengths and growth priorities. Today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to invest in strong talent in Risk & Broking for the long-term future of our business, and with a distinguished track record in leading the delivery of global claims services, Rob will be a valuable addition to our leadership team."

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contacts

Sarah Booker - +44 79017 722040
Sarah.booker@wtwco.com



