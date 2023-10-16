Aimfinity Investment Corp. I enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with Taiwanese smart medical device developer Docter Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aimfinity Investment Corp. I ("Aimfinity") (NASDAQ: AIMAU), a Cayman Islands incorporated special purpose acquisition company listed on the Nasdaq Global Market, and Docter Inc. ("Docter"), a Taiwanese non-invasive blood glucose watch developer, today announced that they have entered a definitive merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") pursuant to which a newly established subsidiary of Aimfinity will become a publicly listed company combining Aimfinity and Docter (the "Combined Company") upon the closing of the transaction contemplated therein (the "Proposed Transaction"). Upon closing, the Combined Company expects to list its ordinary shares on Nasdaq.

Since 2016, Docter, along with its subsidiary, Horn Enterprise Co., Ltd., has been developing a non-invasive blood sugar trend monitoring technology, alleviating the necessity for blood sampling. The company operates Docter brand watches and employs Docter Cloud platform technologies to facilitate health monitoring, vascular elasticity tracking, and myocardial infarction prediction. Additionally, Docter has made investments in the development of biological radar wave technology to cater to those requiring long-term care or individuals experiencing sub-optimal health.

In addition to this exciting transaction, Docter Inc. has recently announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Harvard Medical School for the purchase of 10,000 Docter watches. These watches will be utilized in a Harvard Medical School Long Covid research project, highlighting the growth potential of Docter Inc.'s technology in advanced medical research.

Management Comments

I-fa Chang, CEO of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I, comments on the transaction:

"We are genuinely excited to announce our merger with Docter Inc. Their focus on wearable devices has the potential to revolutionize healthcare, and this partnership allows us to be at the forefront of this transformation. By combining our resources and expertise, we believe this business combination will provide Docter Inc. and the Combined Company with the necessary support to further develop Docter's groundbreaking wearable devices and introduce them to the public."

Hsin-Ming Huang, CEO of Docter Inc. comments:

"Docter Inc. is committed to pushing the boundaries of what wearable devices can achieve in the realm of health and well-being. Our team is confident that, with the support of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I, we can continue to innovate and bring our revolutionary wearable technologies to a broader audience as a publicly traded company. We are thrilled to have found such outstanding partners as we embark on this new phase of our journey."

Key Transaction Terms

As provided in the Merger Agreement, the merger consideration is $60,000,000, payable by newly-issued shares of the Combined Company valued at $10.00 per share. Additional earnout shares may be issuable to Docter stockholders after closing, upon achievement of certain sales targets in 2024 and 2025.

Following the closing, assuming no redemption by existing public shareholders of Aimfinity, the Aimfinity shareholders will have approximately 51.92% equity interest in the Combined Company and the Docter Stockholders will have approximately 48.08% equity interest in the Combined Company. If, however, there is a maximum redemptions of existing public shareholders of Aimfinity resulting in remaining balance of trust account of $5,000,000, the Aimfinity shareholders will have approximately 29.45% equity interest in the Combined Company and the Docter stockholders will have approximately 70.55% equity interest in the Combined Company.

The boards of directors of both Docter and Aimfinity have unanimously approved the Proposed Transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, subject to, among other things, approval by the Aimfinity shareholders and the Docter stockholders respectively, and satisfaction (or waiver, as applicable) of the conditions provided in the Merger Agreement, including regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, including a registration statement in connection with the Proposed Transaction being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the listing application being approved by the Nasdaq Capital Markets LLC.



Additional information about the Proposed Transaction, including a copy of the Merger Agreement, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Aimfinity with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Additional information about the Proposed Transaction will be described in the Registration Statement, which Aimfinity and/or its subsidiary will file with the SEC.

Advisors

US Tiger Securities is serving as M&A and Capital Markets advisor and Robinson & Cole LLP is serving as legal advisor to Aimfinity. Winston & Strawn LLP is serving as legal advisor to Docter.

