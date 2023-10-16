

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) on Monday said the European Commission (EC) has approved KEYTRUDA as the adjuvant treatment for adults with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are at high risk of recurrence following complete resection and platinum-based chemotherapy.



The approval was based on results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-091 trial, in which KEYTRUDA showed improvement in disease-free survival in patients who received adjuvant chemotherapy. It was observed that the treatment reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 24%.



This decision marks the fifth approval for KEYTRUDA in non-small cell lung cancer in the EU.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken