LQR House Inc.: LQR House Delivers Inaugural Order to Costco, Securing Von Payne Whiskey's Presence on Store Shelves

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a leading marketing agency specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, is thrilled to announce that through its custom marketing campaign and strategic efforts, Von Payne Whiskey is now displayed on the shelves of the retail giant, Costco (COST).

The order has officially been delivered to the following Costco stores across Southern California and is now available for purchase.

Costco Santa Clarita

Costco Oxnard

Costco Signal Hill

Costco Azusa

Costco Montclair

Costco Yorba Linda

This accomplishment marks a significant milestone for both LQR House and Von Payne Whiskey, solidifying their presence on the alcohol shelves of one of the nation's largest retailers.

Oxnard Costco - ACTUAL PHOTO. Image Credit: Adam Jenkala

Oxnard Costco - ACTUAL PHOTO. Image Credit: Adam Jenkala

Sean Dollinger, Founder of LQR House, expressed his excitement, saying, "What an accomplishment for a brand like Von Payne. Getting to see the whiskey on Costco's shelves is a true testament to how LQR House's marketing has been so successful for Von Payne. Our team identified this product as a gem early on and has been working alongside the company for years to get to this point."

Just in time for the Halloween season, Von Payne proves to be the ideal whiskey for any festive celebration. With its distinctive Gargoyle Spout, it's the perfect guest for any Halloween party, adding an extra touch of mystique to the occasion. This unique bottle of whiskey embodies the spirit of the season and is sure to be a hit at any gathering.

While the product is currently not available through Costco's e-commerce platform, you can still purchase it via the following link: https://cwspirits.com/products/von-payne-black-750ml.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House is a premier marketing agency specializing in the spirits and beverage industry. With an in-depth understanding of market dynamics and an unwavering commitment to innovation, LQR House empowers brands to excel in a fiercely competitive landscape. The company's expertise encompasses brand development, pioneering marketing strategies, and dynamic influencer partnerships, facilitating clients in achieving their objectives and reaching unprecedented heights. Notably, LQR House distinguishes itself by crafting unique and tailored marketing solutions for alcohol brands. Moreover, the company has forged an exclusive partnership with the specialized alcohol beverage e-commerce platform, CWSpirits.com. This strategic collaboration enables LQR House to measure the return on investment (ROI) of its campaigns by directly correlating them with sales, leveraging AI on CWSpirits.com to enhance the customer experience and consistently drive conversions.

About Von Payne Spirits, LLC

Von Payne Spirits is an intentionally different, award winning ultra-premium brand focused on bringing subcultures together for interesting conversations and experiences. Their signature product, Von Payne Black, is a premium blended whiskey infused with natural black currant is crafted with precision striking a delightful balance of sweetness and tartness, delivering a unique and bold flavor that can be enjoyed in various ways - straight, on the rocks, shots or mixed into cocktails. Featuring an iconic metal gargoyle pour spout it captures the attention of onlookers while pouring its rich ruby-red infused whiskey. Von Payne Black represents years of dedication and innovation, from perfecting the blend to creating a bespoke bottle design and distinctive gargoyle pour spout. At its core, Von Payne Black is a labor of love, inviting those who share its values to be part of its unique Tribe. Led by founder Steve Allen, it proudly hails from Clearwater, FL, embodying a relentless pursuit of excellence in the world of spirits.

