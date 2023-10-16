Inovatec Systems: Inovatec to Exhibit Market-Leading Automated Lending Solutions at the 2023 Auto Finance Summit

Provider of Proven LOS, LMS, and Portal Solutions will Demonstrate How Lenders Can Improve Workflows, Reduce Costs, and Increase Profitability

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced it will exhibit its unique loan origination, loan management, and customer-direct portal solutions at the Auto Finance Summit 2023. The premier event for automotive financing providers, the conference takes place October 29-31, 2023, at the Bellagio Las Vegas Hotel. Inovatec will be located at booth #224 throughout the exhibition.

During the conference, Inovatec will conduct demonstrations of its uniquely configurable automotive lending solutions, including its LOS, LMS, and Consumer Direct portal. These solutions enable lenders, captives, and dealers the ability to leverage sophisticated AI-based tools that automate manual workflows, streamline operations, mitigate errors, and reduce cost. These solutions can be easily configured to accommodate specific lending parameters, and can be easily integrated with powerful third-party productivity services, including payments, alternative data, decisioning, and identity validation services.

"Inovatec's mission has always been to help lenders become more efficient-and more successful-in a fast-paced, competitive market," said Vlad Kovacevic, Inovatec's co-founder and chief executive officer. "We are eager to return to the Auto Finance Summit to share our expertise, and speak directly with lenders that recognize automation is their best bet to sustain growth and profitability. As the industry continues to evolve, solutions like ours are indispensable for keeping pace with an everchanging landscape."

For information on how Inovatec's integrated LOS, LMS, and customer portal solutions can deliver multiple benefits to automotive lenders, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for lenders in the automotive, power sports equipment, and other industries across North America. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing customer requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. For more information, please visit www.inovatec.com.

