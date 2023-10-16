AlivaMab Biologics, LLC: AlivaMab Discovery Services Changes Name to AlivaMab Biologics, Reflecting Its Continuing Expansion and Evolution

Launching new and expanded capabilities providing end-to-end solutions in biologics discovery and engineering

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / AlivaMab Discovery Services, LLC ("ADS"), a leader in the discovery of superior biologic drugs, today announced its new corporate identity as AlivaMab Biologics, LLC ("AMB"). With this name change, AlivaMab Biologics unveils a new logo, plus upcoming events that include a new website and a move to a modern, new facility in San Diego. Catalyzing this rebranding are new breadth and depth of capabilities in biologics drug discovery, led by a refreshed leadership team of diverse experiences and backgrounds, altogether expanding the corporate vision.

"We are now AlivaMab Biologics because the company has grown and evolved beyond its 2018 founding mission of providing therapeutic antibody generation services," said Larry Green, Chief Executive Officer at AlivaMab Biologics. "While therapeutic antibody discovery using AlivaMab® Mouse and multispecific engineering remains a core part of our business, we have quietly been delivering much more than that for our clients, as the AMB team brings the experience, intellect, and integrity that together with our platform capabilities can enable fully integrated biologics drug discovery for our partners. We look forward to announcing further details in the coming months on our new platforms and capabilities in providing end-to-end solutions in biologics drug discovery."

About AlivaMab Biologics

AlivaMab Biologics provides fully integrated solutions for biologics drug discovery through our expanding platform of innovative capability modules. AMB's customizable capability modules include target validation, protein- and cell-based tool engineering and production, sophisticated functional assay development and execution, discovery of binding domains using Ablexis' family of AlivaMab Mouse strains, kinetic and epitope characterization, protein and antibody engineering across a breadth of novel biologic drug modalities, full-depth developability assessment, antibody optimization, and production up to medium scale. AMB's partners also gain from the team's direct experience and know-how in the discovery and development of biologics drugs across various modalities. Partners may select to work with AMB across the full spectrum of capability modules or to pick and choose across them. AlivaMab Biologics sets its partners' biologics programs on the path to success with the fastest and most de-risked solutions through discovery and development.

For more information, please visit www.alivamab.com or email info@alivamab.com.

BD Contact:

Matthew Beaulieu

mbeaulieu@alivamab.com

Media Contact:

Maya Tanaka

mtanaka@alivamab.com

