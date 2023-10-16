Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that abstracts featuring new data from its oncology portfolio will be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023, held October 20-24 in Madrid.

"We look forward to sharing data from our oncology portfolio with the scientific community at this year's ESMO Congress," said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte. "Presentations, including results from studies of retifanlimab and capmatinib, focused on patients with endometrial cancer, Merkel cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer, showcase our continued efforts to pursue innovative therapies for patients with cancer."

Key abstracts from Incyte-sponsored and partner programs include:

Poster Presentations

Immuno-oncology (IO)

Retifanlimab in Patients with Recurrent Microsatellite Instability-High (MSI-H) or Deficient Mismatch Repair (dMMR) Endometrial Cancer: Final Results from the POD1UM-101 Study (Cohort H) (Abstract #755P. Topic: Gynecological Cancers. Sunday, October 22, 6:00 a.m. 7:00 a.m. ET)

Updated Results from POD1UM-201: A Phase 2 Study of Retifanlimab in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC) (Abstract #1146P. Topic: Melanoma and Other Skin Tumors. Sunday, October 22, 6:00 a.m. 7:00 a.m. ET)

Capmatinib

Efficacy of Capmatinib Compared to Standard of Care for German Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Harboring METex14 Mutations: Results from the RECAP Study1(Abstract #1383P. Topic: NSCLC, Metastatic. Monday, October 23, 6:00 a.m. 7:00 a.m. ET)

Capmatinib vs Docetaxel as Second- or Third-line (2/3L) Therapy in Patients (Pts) with METex14-Mutated Advanced NSCLC (aNSCLC): The GeoMETry-3 Trial1(Abstract #1391P. Topic: NSCLC, Metastatic. Monday, October 23, 6:00 a.m. 7:00 a.m. ET)

For full session details and data presentation listings, please see the ESMO Congress 2023 (https://www.esmo.org/meeting-calendar/esmo-congress-2023/programme) online program.

About Zynyz (retifanlimab-dlwr)

Zynyz (retifanlimab-dlwr), is an intravenous PD-1 inhibitor indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

Zynyz is marketed by Incyte in the U.S. In 2017, Incyte entered into an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with MacroGenics, Inc. for global rights to retifanlimab.

Zynyz is a trademark of Incyte.

About Tabrecta (capmatinib)

Tabrecta is approved in several countries including the EU, United States (U.S.), Japan and Switzerland. It is the number one prescribed targeted therapy for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with alterations leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor gene exon 14 (METex14) skipping globally2

Tabrecta is a kinase inhibitor that targets mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET). Tabrecta was discovered by Incyte and licensed to Novartis in 2009. Under the agreement, Incyte granted Novartis worldwide exclusive development and commercialization rights to capmatinib and certain back-up compounds in all indications.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the presentation of data from Incyte's clinical development pipeline, whether or when any development compounds or combinations will be approved or commercially available for use in humans anywhere in the world outside of the already approved indications in specific regions and Incyte's goal of improving the lives of patients, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Incyte's current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the FDA, EMA, and other regulatory authorities; the efficacy or safety of Incyte and its partners' products; the acceptance of Incyte and its partners' products in the marketplace; market competition; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; and other risks detailed from time to time in Incyte's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

______________________________

1 Novartis-sponsored abstract

2 Data on file

