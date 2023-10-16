Anzeige
Montag, 16.10.2023
Monday-Leak! Kursbewegende News in der Pipeline?!
WKN: A1W2YK | ISIN: CA09228F1036
16.10.2023
BlackBerry Limited: BlackBerry Announces Generative AI Powered Cybersecurity Assistant

BlackBerry innovation acts as a Generative AI powered SOC Analyst to increase efficiency and reduce fatigue for CISO teams

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its new Generative AI powered assistant for Security Operations Center (SOC) teams. The enterprise-grade solution acts as a SOC Analyst providing Generative AI based cyberthreat analysis and support to enhance CISO operations. It leverages private large language models (LLMs) for greater accuracy and data privacy.

The solution, which will be available to BlackBerry's Cylance® AI customers, predicts customer needs to proactively provide information rather than requiring users to manually ask questions and compresses research hours into seconds. Fully integrated in the Cylance Console, it produces a natural workflow instead of an inefficient chatbot experience. Cylance launched as the industry's first AI cybersecurity solution and the industry's first predictive cybersecurity solution. Predictive cybersecurity is a must for emerging cyber risks and seen as the future of cybersecurity.

"BlackBerry pioneered the AI cybersecurity market and our commitment to innovation means we are once again at the forefront of the industry as we unveil our Generative AI powered cybersecurity assistant," said Nathan Jenniges, SVP & GM Spark, Cybersecurity Business Unit, BlackBerry. "This new solution will enable our customers to modernize their SOC operations helping them to stay a step ahead of the adversary. It will be invaluable to CISOs in overcoming the challenges they face, including an evolving threat landscape and resource constraints."

BlackBerry has delivered transformative innovation for almost forty years and continues to set a standard in the technology industry. In the field of AI this is evidenced by the company today having more than five times the AI/ML patents than competitors and AI being integrated across the company's product portfolio. Furthermore, BlackBerry earlier this month was one of the first signatories of Canada's voluntary Code of Conduct on the responsible development and management of advanced Generative AI systems.

BlackBerry Patents

"Generative AI has the potential to deliver tremendous economic value, making it an area of focus for BlackBerry. Our patent portfolio already includes Generative AI," said Charles Eagan, Chief Technology Officer, BlackBerry. "Throughout our innovations we take our commitment to delivering enterprise-grade solutions seriously - innovations that deliver value rather than react to hype - as demonstrated by today's announcement and our being one of the first signatories of Canada's voluntary Generative AI Code of Conduct."

BlackBerry's Generative AI powered cybersecurity assistant will initially be made available to a select group of customers.

For more information register for BlackBerry Summit, taking place on October 17, where leaders from government, enterprise and BlackBerry will reveal the future of IoT, IT and Cybersecurity and showcase the latest BlackBerry innovations.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackberry.com

BlackBerry Logo Black

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2247444/Gen_AI_V5.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/726868/BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blackberry-announces-generative-ai-powered-cybersecurity-assistant-301956884.html

