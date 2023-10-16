

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Telecommunications services provider Telecom Italia SpA (TIAOF.PK) on Monday said it received a binding offer from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR) to buy NetCo, TIM's fixed network business, including FiberCop.



The offer expires on November 8, subject to the possibility of discussing the terms of further extensions until next 20 December, the company said in a statement.



As for TIM's stake in Sparkle, KKR has drawn up a new non-binding offer, pending the transmission of a binding offer within 4/8 weeks, at the end of the ongoing due diligence activities, and requesting an exclusivity period until next 20 December.



