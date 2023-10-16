The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 13 October 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 13 October 2023 84.33p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 82.48p per ordinary share

16 October 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45