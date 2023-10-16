US Nuclear Corp.: US Nuclear Builds and Strengthens Its Board of Directors as the Company Moves Ahead Towards Its Goals

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE) is honored to announce Michael Pope as its newest Member of the Board. Mr. Pope has led Boxlight through eleven acquisitions, a NASDAQ IPO, and revenue growth to over $200 million. With his skills and experience, Michael will assist US Nuclear management and help guide the company as it also pursues mergers and acquisitions.



US Nuclear Corp is a multifaceted designer, manufacturer and seller of fine sensors, measurement systems, and drones, and works to detect and protect against radiation, toxic chemical and biological hazards, and contamination in the air we breathe, the water we drink, and food we eat.

Please see Mr. Pope's impressive biography below:

Michael Pope serves as the CEO and Chairman at Boxlight Corporation, a global provider of interactive technology solutions, where he has been an executive since July 2015 and director since September 2014. Mr. Pope has led Boxlight through eleven acquisitions from 2016 to 2022, an IPO in November 2017 and revenue growth to over $200 million.

Mr. Pope previously served as Managing Director at Vert Capital, a private equity and advisory firm from October 2011 to October 2016, managing portfolio holdings in the education, consumer products, technology and digital media sectors. Prior to joining Vert Capital, from May 2008 to October 2011, Mr. Pope was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer for the Taylor Family in Salt Lake City, managing family investment holdings in consumer products, professional services, real estate and education. He also held positions including senior SEC reporting at Omniture and acquired by Adobe in 2009) and Assurance Associate at Grant Thornton.

Mr. Pope holds an active CPA license and serves on the boards of various organizations including Boxlight, Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ) and Focus Universal. He earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting from Brigham Young University with academic honors.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov , or the company's website at www.usnuclearcorp.com .