Hillcrest CEO returns to United Kingdom to pursue additional investor and commercialization opportunities

Hillcrest expands technical team with the addition of a new senior firmware engineer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2023) - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company"), an innovative clean technology company redefining power conversion technologies, is pleased to provide an update of recent activities.

Hillcrest Returns to United Kingdom

Last month, members of Hillcrest's team, including CEO, Don Currie, Strategic Advisor, Dan Coker and CCO, James Bolen, completed a successful tour of the United Kingdom. During the trip, the team presented at an invitation-only event hosted by Global Partnership Family Offices (GPFO), attended several meetings with automotive manufacturers and suppliers and numerous financial institutions.

This tour created new interest in the Company, and as a result, Hillcrest CEO, Don Currie, has been invited to return to London this week for a series of follow-up meetings. He will be meeting with several family offices and other potential new investors. In addition, another round of meetings have been scheduled with several of the automotive manufacturers and suppliers to discuss potential co-development opportunities for the Company's ZVS technology.

Don Currie expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We appear to have garnered earnest interest in the UK and intend to harness this momentum to secure new investment and commercialization opportunities."

Expansion of Hillcrest Technical Team

Hillcrest is pleased to announce the appointment of Shru Dawande as the latest addition to our team in the capacity of Senior Firmware Engineer. Mr. Dawande boasts an extensive background in the realm of power conversion devices, spanning applications in both propulsion and grid-tied domains. With over fifteen years of progressively advanced power electronics expertise garnered from roles at industry leaders such as Leonardo DRS and GE Power, Mr. Dawande is a seasoned professional in his field. His educational foundation includes a Bachelor of Engineering in electrical and electronics engineering from Purdue University.

Ari Berger, the Chief Technology Officer at Hillcrest, shared his thoughts on the matter, saying, "Mr. Dawande's proficiency in embedded systems promises to significantly bolster our capabilities and expedite the progress of our product development initiatives."

Hillcrest Featured on TraderTV Live

Last week, Hillcrest was invited to participate in a live interview on TraderTV Live's YouTube channel. To hear more about Hillcrest's recent successes and future plans, you can watch a recording of the interview on YouTube here:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://youtu.be/CT48MjW2qBY

Hillcrest will continue to provide updates as new milestones are achieved and material information becomes available.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HI". For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

