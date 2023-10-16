Anzeige
MT Tower Elevates the Metaverse Experience: Listed on MEXC Exchange and Redefining Engagement, Authenticity, and Inclusivity

MT Tower 
MT Tower Elevates the Metaverse Experience: Listed on MEXC Exchange and Redefining Engagement, Authenticity, and 
Inclusivity 
16-Oct-2023 / 14:28 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY MT TOWER 
Madrit, Spain | October 16, 2023 06:37 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
The metaverse is ablaze with excitement and innovation, and standing tall at the forefront of this digital revolution 
is none other than MT Tower. 
 MT Tower is poised to transform the influencer and social media landscape into a vibrant and immersive wonderland. 
With a commitment to cutting-edge innovation, MT Tower aims to deliver an unparalleled experience that captivates and 
delights. 
A New Era of Engagement 
MT Tower, or Meta Tower, isn't just any run-of-the-mill metaverse platform; it's a lifestyle and gaming sensation. At 
its core, it's all about redefining how influencers connect with their audiences and how social media comes to life in 
this immersive digital universe. 
Authenticity Unleashed 
MT Tower's unique feature that sets it apart from the rest is its unwavering dedication to authenticity. Unlike other 
metaverse platforms that rely solely on avatars and artificial environments, MT Tower introduces the groundbreaking 
concept of "Real-World Bridges." It's like teleporting to real-world locations that have been scanned, and for 
influencers, this opens doors to a world of exciting possibilities. Influencers can now take their followers on a 
journey that feels more genuine and relatable than ever before. 
Creating Unique Experiences 
In MT Tower, influencers become the ultimate creators. Influencers are given a blank canvas to craft experiences that 
go beyond traditional social media boundaries. The platform's immersive nature lets Influencers host events, interact 
with fans, and create unique virtual spaces for their audiences. For example, a concert on the peak of a digital 
mountain or a Q&A session in a meticulously replicated historic landmark. MT Tower empowers influencers to bring their 
creative visions to life like never before. 
Empowering Creators and Influencers 
In the ever-evolving metaverse, Gen Z and creators are all about self-expression. Traditional social media platforms 
often limit avatar customization options, stifling creators' authenticity online. MT Tower addresses this issue by 
offering a dedicated space for creators to design, showcase, and trade virtual assets. This not only empowers 
influencers to create avatars that truly reflect their identities but also provides a unique avenue for content 
creation that resonates deeply with their audiences. 
Privacy and Security 
As influencers and users venture through the metaverse, concerns about privacy and security take center stage. MT Tower 
has taken a proactive approach to address these concerns, ensuring influencers can confidently engage with their 
followers. With the perfect blend of immersive experiences and robust privacy measures, MT Tower is setting the gold 
standard for secure interactions in the metaverse. 
Governance and Inclusivity 
Navigating the intricate metaverse landscape requires effective governance, given its decentralized structures and 
diverse participants. MT Tower is committed to establishing fair and transparent rules, providing a stable environment 
for influencers to thrive. Furthermore, the platform prioritizes inclusivity, ensuring that everyone can participate, 
regardless of their background or resources. This commitment broadens the reach of influencers and fosters diverse and 
engaged audiences. 
The MT Token 
MT Tower isn't just about influencers and creators; The MT token, the heartbeat of this metaverse, is gearing up to 
make a splash as it gets listed on prestigious cryptocurrency exchanges, including Kanga.Exchange and MEXC. MT token 
will be listed on the MEXC exchange on October 18th. This exciting development opens up new avenues for influencers and 
users to explore the metaverse's economic potential, further expanding their presence and opportunities. 
Xsolla - metaverse contractor 
Another exciting news is that Xsolla is all set to be the contractor for the entire MT Tower metaverse. The contract 
has been signed, and the parties have marked the first beta release for April 2024. What's even more thrilling is that 
Xsolla and MT Tower are inviting 50 lucky beta testers as they eagerly seek feedback from their community. It's all 
about inclusivity and innovation, and MT Tower looks forward with anticipation to the future. 
In addition, an audit of the MT token has been conducted by Solidproof, and the team is currently in the process of 
undergoing a Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure. 
About MT Tower media 
 MetaTower was founded in 2021 in response to the growing interest and demand in the metaverse, the upcoming changes in 
the influencer space as well as the growing need for new sales channels for e-commerce. The company is co-founded by 
individuals with many years of experience in the blockchain space, who have worked on numerous crypto projects, are 
associated with cryptocurrency media and have extensive experience in financial markets. The company MetaTower is 
registered in Estonia. 
Website: https://metatower.com 
Social Media: https://linktr.ee/metatower 
 
Contact Details 
 
MetaTower 
 
Bartek Juraszek 
 
bartek@metatower.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://metatower.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1749851 16-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1749851&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2023 08:28 ET (12:28 GMT)

