Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has started accepting bids to develop 1 GW of interstate transmission grid-connected solar projects in India. Developers can submit bids until Nov. 20.From pv magazine India SECI has started accepting bids to set up 1 GW of solar projects on a build-own-operate basis in India. The projects can be located anywhere in India, as long as they are connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS). SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the developers selected through the tender. Power procured by SECI from the projects will be sold to different ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...