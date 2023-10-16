Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Monday-Leak! Kursbewegende News in der Pipeline?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 | Ticker-Symbol: 16A
Frankfurt
16.10.23
09:15 Uhr
6,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5506,60016:02
PR Newswire
16.10.2023 | 15:06
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clarivate Plc: Clarivate to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 7, 2023

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, announced today it will report its financial results for the third quarter 2023 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Clarivate investor website. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to review the results.


The live webcast of the earnings call on November 7 will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's website. To join the webcast please visit https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/994488893. A replay will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast by dialing +1 646-904-5544 or toll-free +1 833-470-1428 (in North America) and +44 208 068 2558 or toll free +44 808 189 6484 (internationally). The conference ID number is 624347.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription- and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Category: Earnings

Source: Clarivate Plc

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivate-to-report-third-quarter-2023-results-on-november-7-2023-301957360.html

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.