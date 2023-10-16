Making a Difference, One Car Wash at a Time: Tidal Wave Auto Spa's 15th Annual Charity Day Raises Over $368,000 for Charitable Organizations

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country, is proud to announce the tremendous success of their 15th annual Charity Day event, held on September 15, 2023. This year's event raised a record-breaking total of $368,038 - the highest proceeds in the event's 15-year history, which will be donated entirely to local charitable organizations.

Over the years, Tidal Wave's Charity Day has made a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals and organizations. With this year's proceeds, the event's cumulative total donations have surpassed $1.3 million, underscoring Tidal Wave Auto Spa's dedication to making a positive difference.

CEO and Founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Scott Blackstock, expressed his gratitude for another successful Charity Day, saying, "The outpouring of support from our communities is a testament to the importance of giving back, and we are truly honored to play a role in supporting the vital work of local charities and our valued corporate philanthropic partner, Annandale Village."

Tidal Wave's 15th annual Charity Day event supported over 150 charitable organizations across 174 participating Tidal Wave locations. Ahead of the one-day philanthropic event, each participating Tidal Wave location selected a local charity or nonprofit organization to receive 50% of their site's proceeds and donations. The other 50% of proceeds are donated to the company's longtime corporate partner, Annandale Village, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities across the country.

"Charity Day not only raises funds but also brings communities together, fostering a spirit of unity and giving that extends far beyond the event itself. Tidal Wave looks forward to continuing its tradition of Charity Day for many years to come," said Blackstock.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to making a positive impact in their communities and was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity by Professional Carwashing & Detailing. In addition to Tidal Wave's annual Charity Day event, which received a gold 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award® for Best Initiative for Philanthropy and Corporate Giving, the company also gives back year-round through fundraising. Tidal Wave's fundraising program has helped raise over $2 million for local organizations, and provides a simple, fast, and convenient option for local schools, churches, civic groups, and more.

To learn more about Tidal Wave Auto Spa's Charity Day event, including the list of supported charitable organizations, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/community-engagement/

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 194 locations spanning 23 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

