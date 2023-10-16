SEE®: Video: SEE CEO Introduces Company's 2022 Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / In this video, Ted Doheny, President & CEO of global packaging solutions provider SEE® (formerly Sealed Air), and SEE's Vice President of Sustainability Innovation & Strategy Myra Foster introduce the 2022 SEE Impact Report.

"The theme of this year's report, currency of action, is especially relevant as sustainability has become part of every product we make, everything we do, and every market we serve," Doheny said. "We are investing to optimize our portfolios and to provide cost-effective solutions while attacking sustainability challenges driven by new regulations. We are offering the best solutions, at the right price, and making them sustainable around the world."

Highlights from the report include:

Twenty innovative solutions benefiting customers

The redesign of more than 50% of the company's materials portfolio to meet market sustainability requirements

Investments in operations to reduce SEE's water, energy, and greenhouse gas intensities ahead of its scheduled 2025 and 2030 targets

Diverse perspectives and skills across SEE's global teams to drive innovative approaches to meet customers' sustainability challenges and improve business performance

An expansion of SEE's sustainability reporting to inform customers, investors, and employees of progress made

"This year's Impact Report showcases our innovative sustainability solutions," Foster said. "These are tangible examples of our leadership and commitment to the future as we move the needle on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, preventing food waste and product damage, and ensuring goods reach consumers around the world."

Visit SEE's website to view the company's 2022 Impact Report

