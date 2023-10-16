CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Glioblastoma Is the Most Aggressive Type of Brain Cancer, With No Cure - CNS Pharmaceuticals' Innovative Approach To Treatment Could Offer Hope

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Glioblastoma is the most aggressive type of brain cancer, with an average survival of only 14 to 16 months after diagnosis. There is currently no cure for glioblastoma, and it is a highly invasive tumor that makes complete surgical removal difficult. Even with aggressive treatment, the cancer tends to recur, leading to a grim prognosis. The high mortality rate of glioblastoma is also due to its resistance to chemotherapy and radiation treatments, which can damage healthy brain tissue. Glioblastoma affects 12,000 to 15,000 people in the U.S. each year.

There is currently a high unmet need for effective treatments for glioblastoma. While there are some therapies available, such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, they do not appear to be very effective in prolonging survival. In recent years, there has been a growing interest in immunotherapy and precision medicine, with researchers working to develop treatments that can more effectively target the specific genetic mutations and molecular pathways involved in glioblastoma growth. However, success in these efforts has been limited.

One biopharmaceutical company to note in the space is CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP), which is focused on developing innovative therapies to treat diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). Their mission is to address critical unmet needs in CNS disorders - particularly aggressive brain cancers, including glioblastoma - by developing effective and targeted treatments.

CNS Pharmaceuticals' lead product candidate, Berubicin, is a chemotherapy drug being investigated for the treatment of glioblastoma. Bereubicin is an anthracycline, a class of chemotherapy drugs that has as a whole a history of more than sixty years of safe and effective clinical use in the treatment of a variety of cancers. The innovation of Berubicin lies in its ability to overcome challenges specific to CNS tumor treatment. Traditionally, chemotherapy drugs struggle to reach the tumor cells in the brain due to the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin was specifically designed to solve this problem, and CNS Pharmaceuticals reports that it has demonstrated Berubicin's ability to penetrate this barrier, enabling it to directly target cancer cells in the brain, an ability shared by very few chemotherapy drugs. This breakthrough feature enables the potential effectiveness of the treatment.

Berubicin is further distinct in that it works by interfering with the replication of DNA in cancer cells, which prevents them from dividing and growing. By penetrating the blood-brain barrier and directly targeting the cancer cells, Berubicin aims to inhibit their growth and potentially shrink tumors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation, which grants them seven years of exclusive marketing rights upon a New Drug Application approval. They have also been granted Fast Track Designation, enabling increased interaction with the FDA to expedite the development and review of drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions with unmet medical needs. To expand the company's international footprint, CNS Pharmaceuticals intends to pursue Orphan status in Europe and Japan, which would offer 10 years of market exclusivity in those territories if granted.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is actively conducting a potentially pivotal phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of Berubicin, with over 229 patients currently enrolled. This trial aims to assess the drug's ability to improve outcomes for patients with glioblastoma. The phase 1 study of Berubicin showed that 44% of the patients experienced a clinical benefit of stable disease or better, with one Durable Complete Response (a demonstrated lack of detectable cancer cells). The company's dedication to developing novel therapies for CNS disorders, along with the unique mechanism and innovative delivery of Berubicin, offers hope for improved treatment options and outcomes for patients battling aggressive brain cancers.

