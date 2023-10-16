Ideal Power Inc.: Ideal Power Announces Plans for Upcoming Investor Conferences

MicroCap Rodeo Fall Foliage Virtual Conference on October 24, 26 and 27, 2023

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Ideal Power Inc. ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ:IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced management's plans for participation in upcoming investor conferences.

MicroCap Rodeo Fall Foliage Virtual Conference on October 24, 26 and 27, 2023

Ideal Power plans to present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Foliage Virtual Conference on October 24, 26, and 27. Conference attendees are encouraged to register and request a one-on-one virtual meeting with Ideal Power management on October 26 and 27 on MicroCap Rodeo's online conference platform HERE.

The live, interactive webcast at the MicroCap Rodeo Conference is October 24 at 2:00 PM ET and will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on November 1, 2023

Ideal Power plans to present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on November 1 at 3:10 PM ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

The Benchmark Company's 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference in New York on December 7, 2023

Ideal Power plans to participate in one-on-one meetings at The Benchmark Company's 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference in New York on December 7. Conference attendees are encouraged to register and request a one-on-one in-person meeting with Ideal Power management on The Benchmark Company online conference platform HERE.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development and commercialization of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRAN can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

jchristensen@darrowir.com

703-297-6917

