eschbach and BASF to Present a Case for Asset Utilization at AVEVA WORLD 2023

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Global software developer eschbach, the provider of Shiftconnector® digital manufacturing software for the pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing sectors, is pleased to announce that eschbach founder and CEO Andreas Eschbach and Dr. Michael Eckardt, BASF Project Lead, Technical Process Optimization, will present a case study for asset utilization at AVEVA World 2023. The annual event is being held at the Moscone Center West in San Francisco from October 23 - 26. eschbach will be exhibiting in Booth #21.

What: How Shift Teams at BASF use PI Data to Collaborate and Boost Asset Utilization

When: Wednesday, October 25 from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. (PDT)

Where: Moscone Center West

Synopsis:

Learn how BASF, one of the world's largest crop science companies, created a global standard to share data with their manufacturing teams, using PI Asset Framework and Event Frames. In their manufacturing plants, BASF continuously strives for improved overall performance. In order to monitor this, they needed to connect AVEVA PI data with SAP PM and create a full vertical integration from sensor data to their global asset performance database. Shiftconnector, an enterprise plant process management solution, helped them to achieve a single source of truth.

Shiftconnector io. Performance has become a driver for standardization while empowering plant workers and OpEx engineers to shorten batch cycle times and boost asset performance.



The session will reveal best practices on the technical aspects as well as on how to drive standardization across a global manufacturing enterprise by creating value. The session will feature a live demo of Shiftconnector io.Performance-consuming PI Event Frames to monitor the performance of an active ingredient manufacturing plant. It shows how OEE data is validated by the shift team and contextualized with relevant human knowledge.

Key Learnings:

Best practices: How one of the world's largest crop science companies creates value from standardizing data with the PI System

Shiftconnector io.Performance as a driver for global data standardization

Batch cycle time and OEE tracking with PI Event Frames and Shiftconnector io.Performance

Adding context from the plant workforce to PI data

Reporting and visualization or continuous improvement

Speaker BIOs:

Andreas Eschbach is the founder and CEO of eschbach (www.eschbach.com), which helps manufacturing teams stay safe and work smarter through the digital transformation of plant operation processes. As a leader in Industry 5.0, Andreas works closely with our global customers to assist them in implementing our Plant Process Management solutions that connect and empower people so they can take charge of plant operations, process safety, asset performance, and product quality.

Dr. Michael Ekhardt is Project Lead for Technical Process Optimization at BASF's Agricultural Solutions segment in Ludwigshafen, Germany. He has more than 25 years of experience in the chemical industry, including roles in management and production. His responsibilities include performance management, continuous improvement of production processes, team building, cost optimization, quality assurance, and capital investment activities. He is passionate about combining the different sources of a production plant such as in-line analytics, process data, and lab results with the knowledge of the operators and engineers to gain a more complete picture of how best to optimize and manage a chemical asset.

About eschbach and Shiftconnector®

With U.S. operations in Boston and headquartered in Germany, eschbach develops software for plant process management. Shiftconnector® provides a new level of team communication to ensure safety and improve plant effectiveness. The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as DuPont, BASF, and Roche. For more information visit www.eschbach.com.

About BASF's Agricultural Solutions Division

Farming is fundamental to providing enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population while reducing environmental impacts. Working with partners and agricultural experts and integrating sustainability criteria into all business decisions, we help farmers create a positive impact on sustainable agriculture. That's why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, connecting innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our portfolio comprises seeds and specifically selected plant traits, chemical and biological crop protection, solutions for soil management, plant health, pest control, and digital farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office, and in production, we strive to find the right balance for success - for farmers, agriculture, and future generations. In 2022, our division generated sales of €10.3 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or any of our social media channels.

Media Contact:

Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

dawn@rippleeffectpr.com

Tel. 617-536-8887

