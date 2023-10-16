International WELL Building Institute: IWBI Eclipses 200 Organizations in Membership Program

New members include the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), Hines Australia, Goldman Sachs and Rolex Watch USA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is pleased to announce new organizations that have joined its membership program, bringing the total number of IWBI member organizations to more than 200. The most recent additions to the network span industries including banking, design and real estate, and signify a continued prioritization of health and well-being of people across buildings, organizations and communities.

"Our IWBI membership community is made up of global leaders driving the movement for people-first places ," said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI. "By investing in their people through WELL, these 200+ organizations know that by supporting a healthier workforce they can see improved financial and reputational returns and build a healthier world for all."

More than 20 organizations have joined as new members in the past quarter:

American Society of Interior Designers (ASID)

Arwin Technology Limited

Bank of New Zealand

Biamp Systems

Blade Air

Clifford Chance LLP

Dr. Ho's HK, Ltd.

Dynamic Star

Goldman Sachs

Guangdong Jinding Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

HB Reavis

Hines Australia

Huizhou CDN Industrial Development Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Insona Communication Technology Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Shenghe Fangdichan Gufen Youxiangongsi

Lighting Recipe Studio Limited

LogiSon Acoustic Network

MSD

Natura

Rolex Watch USA

Shanghai DST Technology Co,Ltd

Shanghai Starplus Property Management Co., Ltd

IWBI membership is a global initiative that offers commercial benefits, as well as brand visibility and networking opportunities. These new members join IWBI's existing membership community, which can be found here.

The IWBI membership community accompanies the uptake of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) offerings including WELL Certification, WELL ratings and WELL at scale programs, which stand at nearly 5 billion square feet of real estate applying WELL strategies across 127 countries. Much of WELL's adoption is driven by a global network of WELL Accredited Professionals (WELL APs) and exam registrants, a community now totaling over 24,700 people. Organizations have the opportunity to join IWBI's membership community through its Works with WELL licensing program, which recognizes products and solutions that contribute to the achievement of specific features in the WELL Standard as indicated by a Works with WELL trademark. Works with WELL enrollment includes IWBI membership.

There are two tiers of membership and a third designation for companies enrolled in the WELL at scale program. This allows companies to select the best fit for their organizational goals. Member benefits include discounts on the WELL Certification process and WELL AP credentialing program, specialized opportunities to publicize accomplishments and more touchpoints with IWBI leadership and across the broader community through members-only year-round events and enhanced digital engagement. The program creates opportunities for WELL advocates and champions to stay connected, share best practices, explore new shared initiatives and receive greater recognition for these efforts.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and WELL ratings, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

