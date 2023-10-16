Vertiqal Studios Engages Revmo

Integration of Revmo Platform Algorithm Enhances Vertiqal Studios' Business Development Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Veritqal Studios (TSX:VRTS)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) (the "Company" or "Vertiqal"), a leading digital media, entertainment, and production company, has engaged Revmo, an innovative platform designed to facilitate meaningful connections among professionals across diverse industries and roles. With Revmo's advanced search and enhanced path discovery program, professionals in fields such as finance, business development, and recruitment can easily connect and collaborate. This partnership aligns with Vertiqal's strategic business development plan, providing promising potential for its growth strategy.

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and CEO of Vertiqal Studios, remarked, "Our strategic investment in the Revmo platform is aimed at enhancing our capabilities and delivering innovative solutions and services to our clients. We believe this partnership will open doors to new growth opportunities and expand our market reach, ultimately creating value for our shareholders and stakeholders."

The founding team of Revmo boasts a wealth of experience in domains such as Investment Banking, Cybersecurity, and Data Science. Both team members and advisors affiliated with Revmo possess extensive backgrounds in diverse global institutions.

Revmo's platform uncovers connections from a wide array of data sources, encompassing public, private, and alternative databases. These sources include CRM systems, contact lists, social networks, business data repositories, press releases, regulatory filings, and various other databases.

Leveraging support from and integration with esteemed global corporations, Revmo's platform empowers users to uncover the extensive scope of their personal and professional networks. This paves the way for organizations to tap into the collective strength of their team's connections, enabling them to identify prime warm introductions and address the perennial question of 'who at my company knows this person?'"

"This partnership allows us to expand our 'People AI' technology beyond our traditional markets, into new and modern marketplaces, enabling Vertiqal Studios to reach, engage with and measure the demographics and interests of its audiences in real-time," states Freddie de Sibert, Co-founder and CEO, Revmo, "We see significant potential in the development and maturation of technology and algorithms addressing tomorrow's consumer, and are thrilled to be working with an industry leader like Vertiqal Studios, to do so."

About Revmo

Revmo is a leading Sales Acceleration platform, developed by a team of ex-Goldman Sachs and ex-Google engineers. They solve "who knows who, and how well?" for sales teams, using best-in-class machine learning methods to quantify the strength of social and professional relationships.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios Corp. is an owned-and-operated digital-channel network and video-production studio. Specializing in the creation of endemic short-form vertical video content for social platforms, Vertiqal produces and distributes 100+ videos daily across 66 owned-and-operated channels, utilizing TV economics to monetize TikTok and Instagram, and revenue-share with OTT platforms such as Snapchat. Vertiqal's strategic focus is producing high-performing organic (not paid) video across our channels in order to continue building our audience of over 43 million followers and subscribers, who generate over 2 billion monthly video views. With a growing owned-and-operated network, Vertiqal cultivates scalable marketing concepts with brands, agencies, and creators, to build full production + distribution brand campaigns for the largest brands in North America, the UK, and Australia on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.

With advanced user data analytics, Vertiqal provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z and Millennial respective communities. Vertiqal owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok and monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

