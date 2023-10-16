Future Market Insights upholds its Thought Leadership Status and Receives Bronze Stevie Awards in the 20th Annual IBAs

FMI's thought leadership has come to recognition once again; this time at Stevie Awards in the 20th annual IBAs. Get to know what Future Market Insights leaders opine about packaging sustainability

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted that Future Market Insights has been awarded the prestigious Bronze Stevie Award for Thought Leadership in Sustainable Packaging.

The Stevie Awards are the top business honors in the globe. This success is because of our ongoing dedication to providing our clients with cutting-edge and educational market research services, particularly across the whole supply chain of the packaging industry.

The Stevie Awards are presented yearly with the goal of honoring the innovative approaches of multinational corporations from 70 countries. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards are presented to honor the winning spirit. The main goal of the award is to recognize creativity in all its forms. Each year, hundreds of assessors evaluate companies' capacity for innovation and award them for their efforts. FMI's paper was evaluated alongside more than 35000 applications, and as usual, FMI set the results to AA!

Around ten years ago, our experts in the packaging business began to predict the importance of sustainability. Nowadays, it's a critical factor in the packaging industry. Our researchers have discussed sustainable packaging at many prestigious events to understand where the packaging industry is headed and turn industry happenings into useful information and ideas. All the research and data we've gathered over the years led to a special report on this topic.

About Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights Inc., an ESOMAR-accredited company, has been in the business consulting and market research industry for ten years. Its clientele spans 15+ industry verticals, including automotive & transportation, ICT, consumer products, automation and equipment, food & beverage, retail, services & utilities, chemicals & materials, energy, mining, and oil & gas, and it covers both established and developing geographies as well as more than 200+ niche markets. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises in these industries are our clients.

Since we first started doing business in 2014, we have developed into a reliable partner for market research and business advice. Our headquarters are in Delaware, USA, and we have offices there as well as in Dubai, India, and New York. We are able to curate strong regional, ground-level insights for your organization & sector thanks to our extensive global network & partner ecosystem.

