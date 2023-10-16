GlenMartin Welcomes Ricardo Molina as Our Chief Transformation Officer

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / GlenMartin is pleased to announce the newest addition to our executive team, Ricardo Molina as Chief Transformation Officer. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our organization with over 27 years of experience in the telecom industry. We are excited to have him on our team.



Ricardo's 27 years of experience in the telecom industry has been marked by a variety of positions in technical and leadership levels for companies such as T-Mobile USA, Nortel Networks, and Grande Communications. While at T-Mobile Ricardo was instrumental in the development of the 5G evolution including 10Gpbs Ethernet macro tower deployment, 5G small cell, DAS and venue solutions which resulted in the deployment of over 15,000 small cells across 22 markets. He also led strategic planning and program management within the technology organization to develop continual business improvement through automation and analytical based decisions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ricardo Molina to the GlenMartin team," said Christopher Martin, Chairman at GlenMartin. "Ric's skills and experience align perfectly with our mission and values. He will play a crucial role in helping us achieve our investment goals."

Ricardo's new role as Chief Transformation Officer will lead the outreach and transformation of acquisitions made by GlenMartin. Particularly this role will work closely with the executive leadership team and its managers within an acquired entity. The role will operate as an agent for change and transition within new entities we acquire. Ricardo contributions are expected to have a significant impact on GlenMartin's ongoing success and commitment to expand broadcast and streaming of live sports productions.

Ricardo holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso. He's always had a passion for the wireless and telecom industry as a leader in expanding high-capacity optical networks and the latest 5G wireless technologies. Ricardo has a niche for conveying difficult ideas and concepts to executive leadership teams.

Ricardo is excited to join the GlenMartin team, saying, "I am truly honored to become a part of GlenMartin and embark on a new aspect of my professional career. The opportunity to work with such a talented and dedicated team is rewarding. Likewise, I plan to contribute my skills and knowledge to help the company achieve our goals and continue its growth trajectory."

Please join us in welcoming Ricardo Molina to GlenMartin. We are confident his presence will further enhance our ability to expand exceptional business units we acquire and successfully develop advanced telecom infrastructure solutions.

About GlenMartin: GlenMartin is an investor in infrastructure and advanced technologies. We build for tomorrow by developing and financing digital infrastructure that advances how people interact and transact business. We turn great ideas into reality. Home - GlenMartin Investments

