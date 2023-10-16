Press Release Distribution and Storytelling: ACCESSWIRE Explains the Connection

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, uses press release distribution to help its clients build brand awareness, improve search engine optimization performance, attract website traffic, generate sales and more.

A key component to successful press release campaigns is storytelling.

In fact, according to research from Search Engine Watch, storytelling can boost conversion rates by 30%.

"Press release campaigns that include a layer of storytelling into the content help companies get the attention they deserve from their target audience and the media," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Storytelling goes hand-in-hand with newsworthiness, and both are key factors in the success of a brand's press release campaign." ACCESSWIRE explains how companies can infuse storytelling into their press release campaigns: Be the narrator. Brands should see themselves as narrators to create context around the main message of the press release.

Think about the reader. Why should readers care about an organization? Why should they care about a new product or service? Try to imagine the experience they're going to have with your brand. Use the words and press release format to guide them towards a solution.

Create connection. Developing a newsworthy angle is crucial in leveraging storytelling in press releases. Be concise and remember how the story is told is just as important as the story itself.

