China Yibai United Guarantee International: CBGH Announces Global Search for Chief Operating Officer to Bolster TidyCall Inc.'s Management Team

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. (OTC Pink:CBGH) ("CBGH" or the "Company"), in collaboration with its wholly owned subsidiary, TidyCall Inc., is excited to announce its search for a Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic move aims to harness market potential and reinforce the leadership of TidyCall's management team.

TidyCall, a dynamic and forward-thinking home service on-demand platform, connects users with skilled professionals for a range of household services. Our mission is to simplify and enhance homeowners' lives by providing seamless access to trusted service providers, covering everything from cleaning and repairs to home improvement projects. As we continue to expand our operations, we are now actively seeking an experienced and visionary Chief Operating Officer (COO) to join our team. This individual will play a crucial role in elevating our app-based home service business to new heights.

Job Summary: As the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at TidyCall, you will be at the forefront of the company's growth and success. Your core responsibility will be to oversee the day-to-day operations of our app-based home service platform, ensuring the efficient delivery of services to our valued customers. Your primary focus will be on process optimization, driving growth, and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategic Leadership: Collaborate with the CEO and the executive team to craft and execute the company's strategic vision and growth strategies. Operational Excellence: Lead and oversee all operational aspects, including service quality, customer satisfaction, and cost optimization. Team Management: Assemble and lead a high-performing operations team, covering recruitment, training, and performance management. Process Optimization: Continuously evaluate and enhance operational processes, workflows, and systems to boost efficiency and scalability. Market Expansion: Identify opportunities for expansion into new markets and geographies, crafting strategies for market entry and growth. Technology Integration: Collaborate closely with the technology team to optimize the app and platform for an exceptional user experience. Vendor and Partner Management: Foster and manage relationships with service providers, suppliers, and strategic partners to ensure high-quality services. Customer Experience: Champion a customer-centric approach and drive initiatives to improve satisfaction, loyalty, and retention. Data-Driven Decision Making: Leverage data analytics and key performance indicators to drive informed decisions and continuous improvement. Compliance and Risk Management: Ensure the company's adherence to relevant regulations and standards while effectively managing operational risks. Financial Management: Collaborate with the finance team to establish and manage budgets, control costs, and optimize profitability.

Qualifications:

Proven experience in a leadership role within the app-based service industry, demonstrating a strong track record in scaling operations.

Bachelor's degree in business, operations management, or a related field; an MBA is a plus.

Strong strategic thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Exceptional leadership and team management skills.

Outstanding communication and interpersonal capabilities.

A data-driven decision-making approach.

An ability to thrive in a fast-paced, high-growth startup environment.

Knowledge of home services, on-demand platforms, or the gig economy is a plus.

How to Apply: Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their resume and a cover letter outlining their relevant experience and explaining why they are the ideal candidate for the COO position at TidyCall. Please send your application to hr@tidycall.com with the subject line "COO Application - TidyCall."

TidyCall is an equal opportunity employer, committed to diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We welcome candidates from diverse backgrounds and experiences to apply.

About TidyCall Inc.: TidyCall Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CBGH, is a Canadian company headquartered in Markham, located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). We specialize in offering on-demand home maintenance services to mobile-device users through our innovative TidyCall App, designed to cater to both homeowners and service providers. With two distinct versions available for download, TidyCall User and TidyCall Provider, we aim to revolutionize the way homeowners address their household needs. At TidyCall, we recognize the significance of having a dependable handyman to care for your home. Our company was founded on a mission to deliver affordable and top-notch services that homeowners can confidently rely on. We take great pride in our team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to assisting homeowners in maintaining and enhancing their living spaces.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which include any statements made in this release that are not historical facts, such as statements concerning potential future developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition, and other aspects of the companies to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of each company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing, and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.

Investor Relations

Willie Hsu

CEO & President

Email: willie@tidycall.com

Investor Relations Representative ir@tidycall.com

Phone#: +1 416-838-8010

SOURCE: China Yibai United Guarantee International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793244/cbgh-announces-global-search-for-chief-operating-officer-to-bolster-tidycall-incs-management-team