Albertsons Companies Honors North Texas Giving Day by Participating in the North Texas Food Bank's 24-Hour Volunteer Event

More than 50 Albertsons Companies associates in Plano, TX participated in the North Texas Food Bank's 24-hour volunteer event

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Albertsons Companies honors North Texas Giving Day at North Texas Food Bank.

In honor of North Texas Giving Day, more than 50 Albertsons Companies associates in Plano, TX participated in the North Texas Food Bank's 24-hour volunteer event, packaging 960 boxes of food - which equates to 24,120 meals - for local families in need.



Thanks, team, for working together to support our communities! NourishingNeighbors

