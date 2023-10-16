Anzeige
Montag, 16.10.2023
Monday-Leak! Kursbewegende News in der Pipeline?!
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2023 | 16:26
106 Leser
Albertsons Companies Honors North Texas Giving Day by Participating in the North Texas Food Bank's 24-Hour Volunteer Event

More than 50 Albertsons Companies associates in Plano, TX participated in the North Texas Food Bank's 24-hour volunteer event

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Albertsons Companies honors North Texas Giving Day at North Texas Food Bank.

In honor of North Texas Giving Day, more than 50 Albertsons Companies associates in Plano, TX participated in the North Texas Food Bank's 24-hour volunteer event, packaging 960 boxes of food - which equates to 24,120 meals - for local families in need.

Thanks, team, for working together to support our communities! NourishingNeighbors

See original post on LinkedIn and learn more about the Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793372/albertsons-companies-honors-north-texas-giving-day-by-participating-in-the-north-texas-food-banks-24-hour-volunteer-event

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
