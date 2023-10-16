Anzeige
HARMAN Audio Talks Podcast: The Martin Garrix & JBL Music Academy - Revisited

STANFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / HARMAN

Get an exclusive peek behind the curtain at the Martin Garrix & JBL Music Academy, where selected young talents from all around the world were getting the lowdown on everything they need to be successful artists. From music writing, DJ skills, production, toplines, and remixing alongside marketing, social media, PR and personal branding, everything is covered. Who were the teachers? Martin Garrix himself and a VIP guestlist - powered by STMPD Records - of the best names in the music business.

Listen Here

Looking for more? Subscribe to the Audio Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, Podimo and Deezer.

About this podcast

Audio Talks. A podcast on all things audio presented to you by HARMAN and our family of audio brands including JBL, Harman Kardon and AKG. Host Oisin Lunny, music journalist and audio enthusiast, will interview expert guests, legends of the music industry and audio scientists to discuss the power of music and audio in all its facets. New episode bi-weekly every Thursday.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HARMAN on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: HARMAN
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/harman
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HARMAN

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793373/harman-audio-talks-podcast-the-martin-garrix-jbl-music-academy--revisited

