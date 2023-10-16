Kalorik Releases VIVID, the First Air Fryer with Full-Color Screen Technology to Hit the U.S. Market

'Cook in Color' with Four Language Options

Available in Time for the Holidays

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Kalorik®, a leading legacy brand of kitchen and small home appliance innovations, recognized as air frying experts, announces the release of its new VIVID air fryer, a first-of-its-kind to hit the U.S. market.

VIVID is the first air fryer with a high-definition, full-color screen that brings today's technology to the countertop. It demonstrates how easy cooking can be with great results. Consumers can review images of preset foods and easily select what they want to prepare with a much higher degree of accuracy, simply with the click of a button, choosing from an unprecedented 202 smart presets organized in 12 categories of food. There are six options in each category and three different basket capacities. VIVID ranges from 90 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and ensures food is prepared as intended without the guesswork. Other tailored features include Celsius and Fahrenheit temperature settings as well as pre-loads of the four most commonly used languages in the U.S. and Canada: English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin. With a focus on adapting kitchen creations to ever-changing lifestyles, Kalorik's innovations like VIVID are making life and cooking faster, easier, and healthier.

"With more than half of the U.S. market owning an air fryer, VIVID is the revolutionary advancement people are looking for since it combines the tech they expect with easy-to-use and universal cooking features on a beautiful screen," said Peter Vivona, Executive Vice President of Kalorik. "The VIVID air fryer finally means consumers can cook in color and not have to worry about whether they're doing it right."

One of the biggest headaches for consumers using air fryers is burning or undercooking food. VIVID dispels any mystery thanks to its smart programming designed to indicate the correct preparation process, with options to load food fresh, frozen, or warm. The presets and options within categories also mean consumers are less likely to waste food, and money, because items will cook to perfection every time.

VIVID's TFT screen technology enables anyone to 'cook in color' by using a thin film transistor LCD which highly enhances image quality. Consumers can leave behind their black & white displays and analog machines, and evolve to an experience that makes life simpler and opens new culinary possibilities in full-spectrum color, regardless of a language barrier. As it's said 'a picture is worth a thousand words.'

The VIVID 7-qt. stainless steel air fryer is available in-store at Kohl's, Macy's, JCPenney and online at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and other fine retailers. VIVID is competitively priced at just $169.99. To learn more about VIVID, visit vivid.kalorik.com.

# # #

ABOUT KALORIK

Established in Belgium in 1930, the Kalorik brand name has become synonymous with superior engineering and cutting-edge innovation. It was one of the first small appliance manufacturers in Europe to develop the electric toaster. In 2005, the brand name was licensed by Uri Murad and later bought in 2016 for Americas and parts of Asia with Israeli brother Daniel Murad as well as their father David Murad to continue the legacy. Since its inception, Kalorik's mission has been to engineer the latest groundbreaking technologies and make life and cooking faster, easier, and healthier for the modern person. Nearly a century later, the brand remains at the forefront of innovation, evolving and adapting its products to fit ever-changing lifestyles.

MEDIA CONTACTS FOR KALORIK:

Jessica Wade Pfeffer | 305-804-8424 | jessica@jwipr.com

Tyler Sminkey | 786-390-8510 | tyler@jwipr.com

SOURCE: Kalorik

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793378/kalorik-releases-vivid-the-first-air-fryer-with-full-color-screen-technology-to-hit-the-us-market