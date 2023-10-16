INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: BIOMEDevice Boston Hosts Nearly 1,500 Attendees, Growing 6% From 2022

Boston, recently rated top medical manufacturing hub in the U.S., observes significant growth at BIOMEDevice expo.

Silicon Valley BIOMEDevice to take place in November, with San Francisco Bay highlighted as a continued market for biomedical device investment.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / BIOMEDevice Boston , the most comprehensive East coast event for the medical manufacturing and device industry, showcasing pioneering technologies and key trends impacting the progression of critical health care solutions, convened this September with nearly 1,500 attendees, a 6% increase from its previous year. The annual expo hosted over 200 exhibiting companies including B. Braun Medical, Canon Virgina, NyquistAI, Nelson Labs LLC, Qosina, Velentium, Senso Medical and Zeus Industrial Products, Inc, among many others.

BIOMEDevice Boston solidifies the region's foundation in world-renowned medical development and research, opening the door to the discovery of transformative medtech through education and in-person meetings. Sessions including topics on surgical robotics, sustainability, digital health and artificial intelligence provided attendees with insights from world-class guest speakers.

AiM Medical Robotics and Desktop Health keynoted the two-day conference, presenting to overflowing theaters. Dr. Gregory Fischer, CEO of AiM Medical Robotics, presented the day one keynote focusing on neuroscientific learnings of imaging machines to contextualize product life cycle from concept to commercialization, discussing the steps inventors take to bring medical devices to execution. In a second keynote, Nicole Black, Vice President of Biomaterials and Innovation at Desktop Health, presented 3D printing applications of medical device manufacturing to examine how 3D printing revolutionizes the market.

Emerging solutions were at the forefront highlighting early-stage innovation at the Start-Up Pavilion, presented by MassMEDIC's IGNITE group, including original equipment manufacturers (OEM's) such as: Opteev Technologies Inc., CES debuted device detecting respiratory pathogens in under 60 seconds such as COVID-19, Flu, RSV & Strep; Rubitection, patented AI-based wound assessment and tracking solution; Parrots, Boston-based artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) providing real-time neurocare solutions; as well as myBiometry, digital and biological data predicting and preventing asthma attacks with personalized treatment plans.

"Current opportunities facing the trade, including predictive wearable devices, flexible SaaS for product development?and generative AI were emphasized themes observed in Boston," says Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "BIOMEDevice aims to continue to provide the leading resources to life-saving manufacturing at the national epicenter of medical technology to bridge the gap of what is needed and what is to come in medical products and manufacturing."

Boston, rated the number one metropolitan city in the United States for medtech manufacturing employment with over 40.4K employed in 2022, is identified as a thriving hub for advancement of medical devices, concentration of expertise and healthy investment with projected long-term growth. Generating over $3.3 billion in venture capital funding from 2018 to 2022 with leading firms such as Boston Scientific, Abiomed and Hologic, national progress in biomedical advancements positions Boston as a continuing market to watch for expansion.

BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley, the West Coast event in the heart of technological evolution takes place Nov. 15-16, 2023 with complimentary expo registration until November 1. As San Francisco Bay Area health care devices and supplies account for nearly $17.5 billion in VC funds, reports identify Silicon Valley as a continuing biomanufacturing region of sustained production.

To continue to stay up to date on the BIOMEDevice community and expos, visit? www.biomedevicesiliconvalley.com . Information is now available for scheduled sessions, speakers and workshop paths.

