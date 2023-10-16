Supply Side: SupplySide West & Food Ingredients North America to Partner with PartnerSlate to Bring More Access to Co-Packers to Food & Beverage Brands

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America and PartnerSlate announced a partnership to bring more access to co-packers to food & beverage brands attending the annual trade show. PartnerSlate's online marketplace helps CPG brands connect with more than 6,000 food & beverage co-packers and uses AI to efficiently find the best-matching co-packers for each project.

SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America, taking place Oct. 23-27 in Las Vegas, will feature the new PartnerSlate Co-Packer Lounge located in Lobby F of the Expo Hall. This new feature will offer food & beverage brands the opportunity to meet dozens of co-packers, discuss their manufacturing needs with PartnerSlate's experts, and begin a co-packer search live at the lounge. Brands attending the show will also receive an exclusive 50% discount off their listing fees through the partnership.

"One of the most common pain points for food & beverage brands, both large and small, is finding co-packers to make their products," said Jon Benninger, VP & Market Leader at SupplySide. "PartnerSlate offers a proven solution, so it makes sense for us to help bring that solution to our attendees at the show."

"SupplySide is already the premier trade show for sourcing ingredients and other suppliers, and we're excited to expand that to include our network of co-packers looking to grow" said Vince Tseng, Co-Founder and CEO of PartnerSlate. "We're excited to help SupplySide become a one-stop shop for Food and Beverage supply chain managers looking for solutions."

SupplySide West & Food ingredients 2023 features more than 1,400 exhibiting suppliers and more than 18,000 attendees from the global food, beverage, dietary, and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry who gather to find suppliers, identify market trends, discuss industry issues, and network with peers.

PartnerSlate is a leading tech platform connecting brands and manufacturers in the Food and Beverage CPG industry. Its project marketplace and software help supply and demand stakeholders find partners and collaborate more effectively. PartnerSlate is venture-backed by leading firms includingSupply Change Capital and Cleveland Ave.

