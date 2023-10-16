Cognitive Space Raises $4M to Further Fuel its Mission of Intelligent Space Automation

Funding enables pioneering technology to deliver the new frontier of automated constellation management.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Cognitive Space , the market leader in intelligent space automation, today announced it has raised $4M in seed+ funding during the second quarter of 2023. The investment round saw participation from esteemed venture capital firms York IE , Draper Associates , and Dolby Family Ventures , reinforcing Cognitive Space's position as a trailblazer in the intelligent space automation sector.

"We are thrilled to share the addition of three exceptional investors, York IE, Draper Associates, and Dolby Family Ventures, bringing our total fundraise to date to $10M, and giving us the capital to be market leaders in intelligent space automation. These investors share our mission to propel the industry forward for the decades to come through the power of AI." said Guy de Carufel, Founder and CEO of Cognitive Space.

This capital infusion will enable Cognitive Space to further advance its groundbreaking AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, designed to enable satellite constellations to grow and scale. The funding will play a pivotal role in accelerating Cognitive Space's go-to-market strategy and expanding its presence in the rapidly evolving space industry

"Cognitive Space has a tremendous market opportunity, and with their extensive aerospace expertise, they are primed to capitalize," said Kyle York, CEO of York IE. "York IE is excited to support the company and its mission to improve satellite operations through an AI-driven SaaS platform."

The company's AI-SaaS solution is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of satellite management, making it more mission-critical than ever before. The company's technology is poised to empower satellite operators, space infrastructure firms, and government agencies to fully harness the space domain for their operational needs.

"Cognitive Space offers a comprehensive solution to constellation owners and operators, who rely on a critical operating platform for optimal utilization of on-orbit assets. Our investment in the company supports the ongoing activities of Dolby Family Ventures to support the growing space industry including in the areas of propulsion, compute, energy, and situational awareness/collision avoidance," said Andrew Krowne, Managing Director, Dolby Family Ventures.

Space companies need a single scalable system that effectively manages their assets to maximize their capacity and fulfill the mission quickly, one that uses artificial intelligence to adapt to changing business objectives.

"As we build out the space industry, satellite management will become more and more mission-critical," said Tim Draper, Founder & MP, Draper Associates.

Reach out to learn more about Cognitive Space and its market-leading AI-SaaS solution for satellite automation.

ABOUT COGNITIVE SPACE

Cognitive Space is the market leader in intelligent space automation. By leveraging artificial intelligence, software best practices, and deep operational expertise, Cognitive Space provides sophisticated SaaS services that enable satellite constellations to grow and scale. The company's flagship CNTIENT® platform offers a single scalable system that helps satellite constellation operations to drive strategic business outcomes. CNTIENT allows operators to tailor remote sensing mission planning, scale without disruption, and automate payload scheduling, link management, and prioritized tasking. Satellite operators, space infrastructure companies, and government agencies partner with Cognitive Space to unlock the true revenue and operational potential of their satellite constellations. Learn more at www.cognitivespace.com .

