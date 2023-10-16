Iveco Group N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Turin, 16th October 2023. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14th April 2023, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 9th October 2023 to 13th October 2023 the following transactions:

Date Number of repurchased Common Shares Average net price (euro) Total net consideration (euro) 9 October 2023 31,000 8.6463 268,034.63 10 October 2023 31,500 8.7556 275,800.39 11 October 2023 30,450 9.0580 275,814.73 12 October 2023 30,400 9.0222 274,273.87 13 October 2023 31,000 8.8679 274,904.46 Total 154,350 8.8683 1,368,828.08

An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment