Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2023) - October 16, 2023 - CHICANE CAPITAL I CORP. (TSXV: CCIC) (the "Corporation") announces that Ben Ghirmai has resigned as Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director to pursue other opportunities. The Corporation has appointed John Travaglini as its new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary in his place. The Corporation would like to thank Ben for his contributions and wish him well in his new position.

John Travaglini

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 416-861-1100

