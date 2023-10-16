Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2023) - GoGlobal, a people-first international HR and Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, is pleased to announce that it received the 'Excellence in the Professional Human Resources & Employment' award in the prestigious 'HR Awards 2023' in Japan. The awards are hosted annually by the Japan HR Department, the largest HR community in Japan with approximately 300,000 members.

Out of the 357 entries received for this year's award, GoGlobal emerged as the winner in the 'Professional - Recruit & Employment' category in recognition of the company's commitment to providing exceptional global HR solutions to Japanese companies looking to expand globally.



As an EOR, GoGlobal helps companies achieve overseas expansion and employment in as little as two weeks. By eliminating the need for a local subsidiary, this award-winning service enables businesses to employ top-tier talent from around the world without the associated costs and complexities. With operations in over 137 countries, GoGlobal can help companies access top talent anywhere.



Kohei Okimuro, Director of GoGlobal Japan, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, "On behalf of GoGlobal's Japan team, I would like to thank the Japanese HR Department for this prestigious award. We are honored to receive this recognition voted on by our peers from the HR community. GoGlobal looks forward to continuing to support Japanese companies with their international expansion goals, helping them hire top talent quickly, compliantly and cost-effectively."

GoGlobal's Japan Team Receives the Japan HR Department Award for the Professional - Recruit & Employment category: Tomoko Takeishi, Kohei Okimuro, Wenbo Zhu, Azusa Iida

About GoGlobal

GoGlobal is a people-first international HR and Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, with a globally distributed, naturally diverse remote workforce. GoGlobal's technology enabled EOR solution allows companies of all sizes to hire people anywhere in the world without the need to set up a local entity, opening new doors to rapid expansion and growth. With a presence in over 137 countries on six continents and growing, GoGlobal helps clients recruit, hire, manage and pay exceptional talent - quickly, cost effectively and compliantly.

