Nisum and BigCommerce Partner to Revolutionize Global e-Commerce Experiences

Nisum's industry-leading development solutions and services alongside BigCommerce's SaaS platform will support fast-growing brands in enhancing their digital presence and growing revenue.

BREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Nisum, a leading global tech consultancy, announced today that it has officially become a certified BigCommerce Agency Partner. As a member of the BigCommerce Partner Program, Nisum will now offer BigCommerce, a leading open SaaS commerce platform to fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands.

This strategic partnership reflects Nisum's ongoing investment into the latest and most innovative commerce technologies to meet the evolving needs of its clients and of today's competitive market landscape. In partnership with BigCommerce, Nisum is committed to providing Agile commerce technology and best-in-class services to build innovative digital solutions and facilitate scalable global transformations.

"We are excited about what this BigCommerce partnership means for Nisum, for our clients, and our prospective clients. With the huge shift to open SaaS, we see potential to offer scalable, enterprise-grade, digital commerce solutions with superior customer experiences coupled with our advanced data-mining capabilities, world-class Agility services, security, and commerce innovation. We look forward to partnering with BigCommerce to pave the way for the next generation of smart commerce for B2C and B2B," expressed Martin Lewit, Sr. VP Corporate Development at Nisum.

With a presence in both the USA and LATAM, Nisum will join forces with BigCommerce to help support their expansion in both the North and South American markets, leveraging Nisum's expertise of digital commerce development, data-led strategy and insights, and expert teams of software engineers and developers around the world.

"As brands continue moving away from a one-size-fits-all suite approach to a best-of-breed, best-of-need approach to modern tech stacks, digital experience experts like Nisum have become more important than ever. Whether it's consulting on digital transformation or implementing chosen technologies, Nisum has demonstrated an impressive commitment to supporting the needs of BigCommerce customers in both the US and LATAM markets," said Daniel Fertig, vice president of agency partnerships at BigCommerce.

Tens of thousands of BigCommerce customers look to the platform's robust agency partner ecosystem for support in creating differentiated shopping experiences to fuel their growth. Therefore, BigCommerce Agency Partners, like Nisum, are carefully selected on the basis of offering best-in-class technologies, industry expertise, and superior customer value.

Nisum's partnership with BigCommerce demonstrates a significant stride towards reshaping the future of SaaS commerce in today's highly competitive market where technology and innovation continue to play pivotal roles in delivering industry-leading digital experiences to customers worldwide.

About Nisum

A global digital consulting firm based in Silicon Valley. With a talented workforce of over 2,000 professionals spanning North America, Latin America, India, and Pakistan, Nisum leverages over 20 years of expertise in digital strategy and engineering, data-driven insights and analytics, blockchain solutions, customer-centric experiences, business agility, and software development, serving as a trusted consultant to various top Fortune 500 companies.

About BigCommerce

A leading open SaaS e-commerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

