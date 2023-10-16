Abivax Announces the Start of the Roadshow for its Proposed Global Offering and Proposed Nasdaq Listing

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX) ("Abivax" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced the start of its roadshow in connection with its intention to issue, subject to market and other conditions, 18,675,500 ordinary shares of the Company in an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one ordinary share, in the United States (the "U.S. Offering") and a concurrent offering of ordinary shares in certain jurisdictions outside of the United States (the "European Private Placement", and together, the "Global Offering"). Abivax intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional ADSs and/or ordinary shares in an aggregate amount of up to 15% of the total number of ADSs and ordinary shares proposed to be sold in the Global Offering.

All securities to be sold in the Global Offering will be offered by the Company. The Company has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "ABVX". The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Paris under the symbol "ABVX".

Morgan Stanley and Leerink Partners are acting as joint global coordinators for the proposed Global Offering and joint bookrunners for the U.S. Offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as lead manager for the proposed U.S. Offering. Bryan, Garnier & Co is acting as European lead manager for the proposed European Private Placement.

Namsen Capital is acting as Abivax's capital markets advisor.

The offering price per ADS in U.S. dollars and the corresponding offering price per ordinary share in euros, as well as the final number of ADSs and ordinary shares sold in the Global Offering, will be determined following a book-building process.

The ADSs and/or ordinary shares will be issued through a capital increase without shareholders' preferential subscription rights by way of a public offering excluding offerings referred to in Article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier) and under the provisions of Article L.225-136 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and pursuant to the 15th and 19th resolutions of the Company's combined general shareholders' meeting held on June 5, 2023.

The European Private Placement will be open only to qualified investors as such term is defined in Article 2(e) of the regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017.

The securities referred to in this press release will be offered only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the proposed Global Offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities referred to herein has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The registration statement can be accessed by the public on the website of the SEC.

Application will be made to list the new ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to the Global Offering on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris pursuant to a listing prospectus subject to an approval from the French Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") comprising (i) the 2023 Universal Registration Document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel 2023) filed with the AMF on May 4, 2023 under number D.23-0394, as amended by a first amendment filed with the AMF on September 29, 2023 under number D.23-0394-A01, as completed by a second amendment to such 2023 Universal Registration Document, which will be filed with the AMF, and (ii) a Securities Note (Note d'opération), including a summary of the prospectus. Copies of the 2023 Universal Registration Document, as amended, will be available free of charge at the Company's head office located at 7-11 boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris, France, on the Company's website (www.abivax.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

***

About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the U.S., Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Contacts

Abivax Communications

Regina Jehle

regina.jehle@abivax.com

+33 6 24 60 69 63 Abivax Investor Relations

Patrick Malloy

patrick.malloy@abivax.com

+ 1 847 987 4878

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the proposed Global Offering, including: the completion, timing and size of the Global Offering, as well as statements regarding Abivax's clinical development plans, business and regulatory strategy and anticipated future performance. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including related to progression of, and results from, its ongoing and planned clinical trials, including clinical trials for obefazimod, review and approvals by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, of its drug candidates and the Company's continued ability to raise capital to fund its development, including as part of the proposed Global Offering, the Company's ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce its intellectual property rights, as well as those discussed or identified in the Company's registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC and the Company's public filings with the AMF, in particular in the 2023 Universal Registration Document, as amended, which include additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties.

Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in the Company in any country. This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two versions of the press release, the French language version shall supersede.

SOURCE: ABIVAX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793394/abivax-announces-the-start-of-the-roadshow-for-its-proposed-global-offering-and-proposed-nasdaq-listing