Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16
16 October 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 114,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 583.025p. The highest price paid per share was 585.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 580.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 499,229,181 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 807,976,163. Rightmove holds 11,848,736 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
711
583.00
08:21:42
503
583.00
08:21:42
1323
581.40
08:43:57
1318
582.40
08:48:11
1121
582.00
08:48:43
1113
581.60
09:01:36
561
580.60
09:08:48
565
580.60
09:08:48
845
585.40
10:38:21
530
585.40
10:38:21
1185
584.20
10:54:54
11
584.20
10:54:54
2241
583.80
10:54:54
561
583.60
10:55:28
561
583.60
10:55:28
142
583.60
10:55:28
311
581.80
11:12:47
1012
581.80
11:12:47
1268
584.00
11:45:00
1177
584.00
12:23:28
1100
583.60
12:29:04
61
583.60
12:29:04
1161
583.00
12:56:47
1253
583.40
13:23:33
1200
583.80
13:31:37
481
584.20
13:51:14
106
584.20
13:51:14
169
584.20
13:51:14
481
584.20
13:51:14
1268
584.00
13:51:50
508
582.60
13:59:02
829
582.60
13:59:02
1132
583.20
14:03:02
1341
582.40
14:12:41
561
581.40
14:27:58
561
581.40
14:27:58
41
581.60
14:27:58
300
581.80
14:32:07
1038
581.80
14:32:07
392
583.00
14:37:15
929
583.00
14:37:15
1122
581.80
14:44:20
1100
580.80
14:51:26
135
580.80
14:51:26
1294
582.00
15:03:15
761
582.60
15:05:50
384
582.60
15:05:50
1011
581.80
15:07:54
138
581.80
15:07:54
710
582.00
15:09:06
563
582.00
15:09:06
561
582.00
15:09:19
25
582.00
15:09:19
102
582.00
15:09:19
174
582.00
15:09:19
164
582.00
15:09:19
152
582.00
15:09:19
153
582.00
15:09:19
830
582.20
15:10:20
421
582.20
15:10:20
229
582.20
15:10:20
98
582.20
15:10:20
82
582.20
15:10:20
830
582.20
15:10:29
218
582.20
15:10:29
1271
583.40
15:14:09
750
583.40
15:14:09
264
583.40
15:15:30
1161
583.40
15:15:30
750
583.40
15:15:30
606
583.40
15:15:30
1182
583.40
15:15:30
11
583.80
15:19:44
1048
583.80
15:19:44
78
583.80
15:19:44
540
584.40
15:23:39
294
584.40
15:23:49
5
584.40
15:23:49
537
584.40
15:23:49
537
584.40
15:23:49
537
584.40
15:23:49
537
584.40
15:23:49
1319
584.40
15:25:16
1382
584.00
15:25:51
170
584.20
15:27:52
1044
584.20
15:27:52
544
584.00
15:28:04
938
584.00
15:28:04
1209
584.00
15:31:26
1292
584.00
15:31:26
1090
584.20
15:38:26
65
584.20
15:38:26
1359
584.00
15:39:06
1286
584.20
15:42:03
1282
584.00
15:42:17
3
583.80
15:46:59
182
583.80
15:46:59
177
583.80
15:46:59
250
583.80
15:46:59
373
583.80
15:47:49
561
583.80
15:47:49
318
583.60
15:49:41
1050
583.60
15:49:41
750
583.60
15:49:41
600
583.60
15:49:41
32
583.60
15:49:41
159
583.60
15:49:41
144
583.60
15:49:41
47
583.60
15:49:50
54
583.60
15:49:50
1310
584.00
15:51:14
561
583.80
15:54:26
751
583.80
15:54:26
542
583.80
15:54:26
363
583.80
15:54:26
953
583.80
15:54:26
406
583.40
15:58:46
325
583.40
15:58:46
472
583.40
15:58:46
561
583.40
15:58:46
561
583.40
15:58:46
866
583.40
16:01:29
181
583.40
16:01:29
219
583.40
16:01:29
1532
583.40
16:01:29
1225
583.20
16:04:11
79
583.20
16:04:11
561
583.20
16:04:11
650
583.20
16:04:11
187
583.20
16:04:11
462
583.20
16:04:11
1272
583.00
16:05:00
6
583.20
16:10:18
87
583.20
16:10:20
1615
583.20
16:10:38
2355
583.20
16:10:38
1495
583.00
16:10:39
330
582.80
16:10:58
784
582.80
16:10:58
561
582.80
16:10:58
1222
582.80
16:11:43
1453
582.60
16:13:19
750
582.60
16:13:19
524
582.60
16:13:19
334
581.80
16:14:51
368
581.80
16:14:51
659
581.80
16:14:51
268
582.60
16:16:07
561
582.60
16:16:07
700
582.60
16:16:07
550
582.60
16:16:07
1397
582.00
16:16:46
1189
582.00
16:18:40
243
582.00
16:18:40
1068
582.00
16:18:40
703
582.00
16:18:40
600
582.00
16:18:40
6
582.00
16:18:40
170
582.00
16:20:06
197
582.00
16:20:06
279
582.00
16:20:06
293
582.40
16:21:03
736
582.40
16:21:03
86
582.40
16:21:03
1220
582.00
16:21:53
1225
582.00
16:21:53
1719
581.80
16:21:55
2584
582.20
16:23:01
608
582.40
16:23:30