WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Frankfurt
16.10.23
08:12 Uhr
6,650 Euro
-0,050
-0,75 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
6,7506,80017:36
PR Newswire
16.10.2023 | 18:12
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

16 October 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 114,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 583.025p. The highest price paid per share was 585.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 580.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 499,229,181 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 807,976,163. Rightmove holds 11,848,736 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

© 2023 PR Newswire
