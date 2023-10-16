Lithium Hydroxide Market Size to Grow USD 1078.6 Million by 2029, at a CAGR Of 10.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium Hydroxide Market is segmented by Type (Industrial Grade, Battery Grade ), by Application (Consumer Batteries, Power Batteries, Lubricating Greases): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Chemicals Industry .

The global Lithium Hydroxide market was valued at USD 528.5 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1078.6 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Lithium Hydroxide Market

The global increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries is blamed for the market expansion. The market for lithium hydroxide is primarily being driven by the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries. Electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, renewable energy storage systems, and other applications all make use of these batteries.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF LITHIUM HYDROXIDE MARKET

Because it has a high electrochemical potential and can generate a sizable quantity of electrical energy, lithium oxide is a desirable substance for manufacturing cathodes in rechargeable batteries. Its portability, such as that of electric cars, depends on its lightweight. Manufacturers frequently use lithium hydroxide because it has strong thermal stability and can increase the battery's overall performance. Governments all around the globe are encouraging the expansion of the market for electric vehicles by providing large subsidies and incentives to consumers who buy electric cars and by enforcing harsher laws on conventional automobiles. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Lithium Hydroxide Market.

Lithium hydroxide batteries have been chosen for use in automobiles by industry leaders like Tesla. The designs used by other automakers allow for an easy transition from lithium carbonate to lithium hydroxide in the future. Given that lithium hydroxide can offer superior power density and hence range, this is a realistic outcome. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Lithium Hydroxide Market.

The demand for the Lithium Hydroxide Market is expanding at a rapid rate in tandem with the world's unquenchable need for energy and ever-increasing desire for mobility. Demand for lithium batteries is increasing at an incredible rate across all sectors, including mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, e-bikes , hybrid and electric cars, and large-scale energy storage.

There is a growing market for energy storage devices, such as grid-scale and home batteries. Effective energy storage technologies are needed because renewable energy sources like solar and wind are being deployed more often. The use of lithium hydroxide in lithium-ion batteries makes them a crucial component of the integration of renewable energy sources. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Lithium Hydroxide Market.

LITHIUM HYDROXIDE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

FMC, SQM, Rockwood, and other prominent international players are covered in the lithium hydride industry. The top 3 global corporations own roughly 50% of the market. The greatest consumption area, with about 45% of the global share, is North America. China comes in second and accounts for more than 35% of the total. Additionally, other regions such as Europe, Japan, and others are crucial to the consuming market.

Key Companies:

SQM

Tianqi Lithium

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium

General Lithium

Livent

Albemarle

Yahua Group

Weihua Group

Yibin Tianyi Lithium Industry

Shenzhen Chengxin Lithium Group

