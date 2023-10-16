FITUR 2024 anticipates occupying more than 140,000 m2 of space across 9 halls and will bring together more than 9,000 companies and 150,000 professional visitors from the world tourism industry from 145 countries.

Organised by IFEMA MADRID, the 44th edition of FITUR is set to take place from 24 to 28 January 2024 at Madrid's trade fair centre. According to FITUR's director, María Valcarce, the outlook for the next edition is looking bright and everything points to the trade fair expanding to occupy more than 140,000 m2 of space across 9 halls, bringing together more than 9,000 companies and over 150,000 professional visitors from the world tourism industry from 145 countries. It is also estimated that around 100,000 people will visit FITUR over the weekend. Figures that already placed FITUR at the forefront of the major international tourism fairs at the last edition.

According to the Chairman of IFEMA's Executive Committee, Jose Vicente de los Mozos "we are immensely proud of FITUR's world leadership. It is the only tourism fair that ran uninterrupted during the pandemic, surpassing every other major event on the international circuit, in terms of participation"

Last May, IFEMA MADRID presented the keys and business opportunities of the next edition of FITUR to the tourism business sector and various representatives of the city's media in Miami.

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Madrid Regional Government, highlighted "the fundamental importance of FITUR for the Madrid Regional Government as a showcase for Madrid's tourism throughout the world". He also stressed that "The North American market is the great reference for the industry as it is the leader in arrivals and for its spending power. In fact, we are striving with the Madrid City Council through Madrid Turismo by IFEMA to position the region as a benchmark for quality tourism in America, Asia and the Middle East".

Ecuador to be FITUR 2024 Partner Country

Ecuador has presented its attractive proposal as a 'FITUR 2024 Partner Country' at IFEMA. The connection between Spain and Ecuador remains strong, with almost 75,000 visitors per year up to 2023, and Ecuador's Minister of Tourism, Niels Olsen, stated that "FITUR 2024 offers a golden opportunity to show the world all the wonders that Ecuador has to offer".

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231016623526/en/

Contacts:

Andrea Martínez

amartinez@cciba.net

+34915757121