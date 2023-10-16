Brookfield Corporation to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (TSX: BN, NYSE: BN) will host its third quarter 2023 conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00am (ET).



Results will be released that morning before 7:00am (ET) and available on our website at https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) is focused on compounding capital over the long term to earn attractive total returns for our shareholders. Today, our capital is deployed across three businesses - Asset Management, Insurance Solutions and our Operating Businesses, generating substantial and growing free cash flows, all of which is underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet.

