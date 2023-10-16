Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2023) - Rumbu Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: RMB.P) ("Rumbu" or the "Company"), announces that it held its Annual and Special Meeting of Rumbu Shareholders today. At the Meeting, the Shareholders approved all Resolutions including approval of the Auditor for the Company, the Directors, the Rolling Stock Option Plan and a Special Resolution of the majority of the minority of Shareholders to approve the Company's Qualifying Transaction (the "QT"). The Company also advises that it has submitted all of the documents required by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in order to complete the Company's previously announced QT after which, subject to the approval of the TSXV, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company and will be classified as a Tier 2 Industrial Issuer in the Funeral Services Sector.

Prior to the Meeting, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 282,500 Common Shares of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for aggregate proceeds of $56,500. All securities issued in the Private Placement will be held in Trust until the QT has been completed and approved by the TSXV and when issued, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months from the date of issue. The proceeds from the Private Placement will be utilized for general working capital purposes and there were no fees or commissions paid in connection with the Private Placement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

